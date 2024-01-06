Fundraiser organized to cover funeral expenses of rideshare driver killed in Edmonds Jan. 3

The Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association has organized a fundraiser to cover the funeral expenses for Abdulkadir Shariff Gedi, a rideshare driver who died after being shot in Edmonds Jan. 3.

The association described Gedi as “a dedicated driver and cherished member of the Abubakr Islamic Center,” located in Tukwila. “He spent his time volunteering at the mosque and was remembered for his kindness.”

You can donate toward his funeral expenses via this GoFundMe link.

The 31-year-old Gedi, from SeaTac, was in his vehicle when he was shot around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 3. He was making a left turn from 236th Street, heading east onto Edmonds Way and toward the male suspect, a pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk from east to west on Edmonds Way. The pedestrian shot Gedi in what multiple witnesses described as “a happenstance encounter,” Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.“It appears that this was two people that just crossed paths and for whatever reason, the pedestrian decided to open fire,” he said, adding that police estimate that approximately 10-11 rounds were fired. “We have no current information about any previous relationship.”

Gedi was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but later died of his injuries. The suspect fled the scene and is still being sought by police.

“Although we do not yet know the motive behind this crime, it continues the disturbing trend of Muslim, African and immigrant rideshare drivers being violently targeted,” said Imraan Siddiqi, executive director of the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “We call on law enforcement to apprehend the suspect and bring them to justice swiftly.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call 911, or by emailing policetips@edmondswa.gov.