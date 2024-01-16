Global Credit Union to acquire First Financial Northwest Bank

Global Federal Credit Union will acquire Renton, Washington-based First Financial Northwest Bank, which has a branch in Edmonds. According to a press release, the transaction is structured as a purchase and assumption agreement with Global purchasing substantially all assets and assuming substantially all liabilities of First Financial Northwest Bank for the all-cash consideration of $231.2 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions. Following the purchase and assumption transaction, First Financial Northwest and First Financial Northwest Bank intend to wind down and dissolve.

According the press release from Global, the transaction “will expand Global’s business and commercial services to all its member businesses as well as enhance its branch presence in Western Washington, where it first began operations 40 years ago. First Financial Northwest Bank customers will become members of Global Federal Credit Union with full access to Global’s extensive product and service offerings.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 subject to receiving all regulatory approvals, approval by the shareholders of First Financial Northwest, and other customary closing conditions. Until the transaction is finalized, both organizations will continue to conduct business as usual.

Established in 1923 in Renton as the Renton Savings and Loan Association, First Financial Northwest Bank has transformed over the years from a single branch thrift to a full-service community-based commercial bank with over 150 employees. As of Sept. 30, 2023, First Financial Northwest had total assets of $1.53 billion and deposits of $1.21 billion.