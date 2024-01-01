Help set the 2024 agenda at Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting Jan. 11

“Conversations 2024 – Help Set the Community Roundtable Agenda” is the topic of the Thursday, Jan. 11 Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

What should be the city’s agenda? What are the key questions facing city life and city government in Edmonds? Housing, the environment, schools, taxes, the city budget, arts and culture? These are among the topics and focus for the Edmonds Civic Roundtable in 2024, the meeting announcement said.

The Civic Roundtable, a non-partisan forum for discussion of civic affairs, holds monthly meetings on major community topics. Planning for those meetings is occurring right now, and the Edmonds Civic Roundtable is inviting citizens — whether or not they are members — to help establish its priorities for the new year.

Pre-registration, while not required, helps with setup and planning. To register, click here. To learn more or to join ECR, visit the website.