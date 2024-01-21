High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2024

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 90-19

Scoring by quarter Total

Marysville Getchell 2 12 5 0 19

Meadowdale 42 29 10 9 90

Meadowdale scorers: Lexi Zardis 18, Payton Fleishman 13, Gia Powell 13, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Kaiya Dotter 9, Samantha Medina 8, Audrey Lucas 7, Quinn Gannon 4, Marley Maquiling 4, Lisa Sonko 2

Marysville Getchell scorers: Frannie Wright 14, Claire Michal 3, Jaidyn Swanson 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-1, 15-2; Marysville Getchell 1-8, 3-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 45-41

Monroe scorers: Mya Mercille 15, Hope Keller 13, Halle Keller 7, Savannah Lee 7, Ava Barnett 2, Aspen Vanderveen 2, Hadley Oylear 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 10, Finley Wichers 10, Sydney Stumpf 8, Fajarillo 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4, Janie Hansen 3

Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-5, 9-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8, 5-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game; at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-13

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-5, 7-7; Mountlake Terrace 0-10, 2-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 58-31

Scoring by quarter

Shorewood 6 9 6 10 31

Mountlake Terrrace 19 12 18 9 58

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 24, Gabe Towne 14, Zaveon Jones 6, Logan Tews 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Joe Asalifew 2, Don Brown 2

Shorewood scoring: Jaden Marlow 10, Abel Mehari 9, Evan Butler 6, Nathan Abraha 2, Elijah Haub 2, Thomas Moles 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-0, 14-1; Shorewood 6-3, 10-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: At Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 68-64

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 2-9, 3-13; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-16

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 65-9

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday January 25; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday January 23; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 137-38

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

Ben Allen (S) 1:58.72

Peter Ingalsbe (S) 2:00.22

Andrew Mitchell (S) 2:01.41

Trevor Donahue (L) 2:25.91

Andrew Doan (L) 2:37.14

Judah Deuman (L) 2:37.55

200 medley:

Daniel Wen (S) 2:14.20

Alex Lee (L) 2:14.91

Tyler Pike (S) 2:20.00

James Mitchell (S) 2:27.25

Nathan Doan (L) 2:56.49

50 freestyle:

Dean Foral (S) 23.82

Colin Bell (S) 24.23

Nolan Tyler (L) 25.29

Larson Buchholz (S) 25.81

Danny Calkins (L) 27.59

Matias Andry (L) 28.08

100 butterfly:

Frederick Anderson (S) 59.58

Dean Floral (S) 1:01.01

Arian Campbell (S) 1:07.51

Danny Calkins (L) 1:08.56

100 freestyle:

Samuel Doll (S) 52.00

Colin Bell (S) 52.09

Andrew Mitchell (S) 55.63

Min Choi (L) 1:00.63

Jalen Brady (L) 1:14.65

Araik Abrahamyan (L) 1:25.91

500 freestyle:

Larson Buchholz (S) 5:15.93

Nolan Tyler (L) 5:21.14

Peter Ingalsbe (S) 5:30.47

Huey Hoff (S) 5:38.15

100 backstroke:

Alex Lee (L) 59.08

Frederick Anderson (S) 1:03.00

Sam Borgida (S) 1:04.29

Max Herbert (S) 1:05.10

Matias Andry (L) 1:15.07

Judah Deuman (L) 1:28.39

100 breaststroke:

Jason Qi (S) 1:10.28

Ben Allen (S) 1:10.63

Henry Anderson (S) 1:12.23

Min Choi (L) 1:16.92

Andrew Doan (L) 1:30.01

Nathan Doan (L) 1:36.58

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorewood (Anderson, Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Dean Foral) 1:46.46

200 freestyle: Shorewood (Allen, Bell, Mitchell, Anderson) 1:38.87

400 freestyle: Shorewood (Bell, Doll, Mitchell, Anderson) 3:27.95

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

