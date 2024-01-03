High school sports roundup for Jan. 2, 2024

Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 69-52
Scoring by quarter Total
Meadowdale 17 20 11 21 69
Cascade 15 21 10 6 52
Meadowdale stats: Natnael Ghirmay 18 points, 4 assists and 4 steals; Tate Lynch 17 points and 6 rebounds; Jaymon Wright 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists; Khalil Botley 10 points, 5-for-6 field goal shooting; David Janzen 6 points; Avery Pelote 4 points; Noah Million 2 points
Cascade scoring: Aiden Kopra 12, Ethan Rabideau 12, Makai Brown 7, Gavin Wright 7, Ryuhei Srivilay 6, Mason Zimmerman 6, Lamin Darboe 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-4, 5-6; Cascade 0-6, 3-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
———
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 80-64
Scoring by quarter Total
Snohomish 24 13 3 24 64
Edmonds-Woodway 18 16 25 21 80
Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Will Alseth 22, Grant Williams 20, Julian Gray 16, Luke Boland 6, Gabe Cavalier 6, Marley Miller 3, Cavan Schillinger 3, Aiden Johansen 2, DJ Karl 2
Snohomish scoring: Jason Roth 23, Hudson Capelli 16, Ryan McDonald 8, Drew Hanson 7, Jaylen Donaldson 4, Andrew Gibson 4, Isaac English 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-2, 6-5; Snohomish 0-6, 3-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Glacier Peak 71-50
Gia Powell tied her own school record with nine 3-pointers as the Mavericks cruised to a non-conference victory over the Grizzlies.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 15 23 22 11 71
Glacier Peak 14 11 12 13 50
Meadowdale scoring: Gia Powell 33, Mia Brockmeyer 14, Audrey Lucas 7, Kaiya Dotter 6, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Samantha Medina 2, Lexi Zardis 2
Glacier Peak scoring: Zoey Ritter 14, Rikki Miller 10, Marley Macris 8, Jordan Shapiro 7, Jessica Emmons 5, Kate Fowler 3, Peyton Chin 2, Raegan Tracy 1
Records: Meadowdale 10-2; Glacier Peak 2-10
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday January 5; 7:15 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-40
Snohomish leading scorers: Catherine Greene 20, Sienna Capelli 12, Kendall Hammer 11
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Natalie Durbin 16, Finley Wichers 8
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-2, 7-4; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4, 4-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-26
Cedarcrest leading scorers: Lanie McKenzie 20, Kiki Anderson 16
Mountlake Terrace leading scorer: Jordyn Stokes 6
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 1-4, 3-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 2-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.