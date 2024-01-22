High school sports roundup for Jan. 20, 2024

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Mount Tahoma 76-48
Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 57-45
Scoring by quarter Final
Meadowdale 10 14 12 9 45
Marysville Getchell 15 19 11 12 57
Marysville Getchell scorers: Bubba Palacol 22, Zack Pittman 20, Zach Rice 7, Mekai Williams 6, Shawn Etheridge 2
Meadowdale scorers: Jaymon Wright 20, Tate Lynch 7, Avery Pelote 6, David Janzen 4, Noah Million 4, Khalil Botley 2, Natnael Ghirmay 2
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 6-5, 11-5; Meadowdale 3-8, 6-10
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday January 23; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Lady Hawk Invitational at Mountlake Terrace High School
Team scores
1. Lake Stevens 173
2. Marysville Pilchuck 133.5
3. Mount Vernon 109
4. Hazen 105.5
5. Squalicum 91
6. Blaine 89
7. Mount Baker 84
8. Sedro-Woolley 76.5
9. Edmonds-Woodway 75
10. Monroe 62
T11. Elma 48
T11. Lynnwood 48
13. Juanita 45
14. Mariner 40
15. Kamiak 39.5
16. Foss 35
17. Meadowdale 29
18. Sultan 19
19. Archbishop Murphy 0
Edmonds School District wrestlers placing in the Top 6 in their weight classification:
100- Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place
100- Gwendolyn McCrummen (Lynnwood), 6th place
115- Hannan Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place
115- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood), 5th place
120- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 4th place
125- Ka’mareah Pelote (Meadowdale), 1st place
125- Jennifer Reinoso (Edmonds-Woodway), 5th place
130- Emily Reed (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place
130- Liliana Frank (Edmonds-Woodway), 6th place
140- Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood), 6th place
190- Mare Eldrige (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place
Next match for all Edmonds Schools District schools: Wesco 3A South Tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Cedarcrest, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest, Shorewood); Thursday, Jan. 25; 4:30 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy HS
— Compiled by Steve Willits
