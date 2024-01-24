High school sports roundup for Jan. 23, 2024

Boys Swimming
Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 125-38
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 125-45
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Noah Lee, Bryan Zi Wong, Brandon Wong) 1:51.41
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lucas Chai, Ryan Jackson, Brandon Wong, Jack Fast) 1:38.79
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Isaac Dovinh, Dario Baez, Jack Fast) 3:39.96
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
Lucas Chai (K) 2:00.67
Dario Baez (K) 2:08.95
Marshall Roberts (EW) 2:09.56
Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:12.65
Liam Schell (EW) 2:37.00
200 medley:
Ryan Chai (K) 2:14.09
Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:14.70
Jack Fast (K) 2:18.71
Isaac Dovinh (K) 2:22.20
Jude Willcox (EW) 2:32.19
50 freestyle:
Ryan Jackson (K) 25.64
Nico Menanno (EW) 26.04
Koji Gilginas (EW) 26.86
Nikos Karnikis (M) 27.00
Brandon Wong (M) 27.00
100 butterfly:
Bryan Zi Wong (K) 1:00.54
Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:00.88
Jack Fast (K) 1:02.35
Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:08.85
Luca Hooks (EW) 1:09.12
100 freestyle:
Brandon Wong (K) 55.90
Isaac Dovinh (K) 56.25
Dario Baez (K) 57.01
Jayden Costa (M) 57.26
Lennox Norenberg (EW) 57.70
500 freestyle:
Conor Hickey (K) 6:28.81
Koushik Jayakumar (K) 6:33.71
Jude Willcox (EW) 6:34.69
Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:50.99
Nolan Common (EW) 7:10.84
100 backstroke:
Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:01.20
Ryan Chai (K) 1:02.93
Owen Pinder (K) 1:09.59
Austin Chiu (EW) 1:11.32
Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:12.52
100 breastroke:
Noah Lee (K) 1:08.56
Lucas Chai (K) 1:09.09
Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:10.12
Nico Menanno (EW) 1:16.48
Fin F Angel (EW) 1:21.39
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Meet (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace); Saturday, January 27; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, January 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
———
Boys Wrestling
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 55-21
106- Dylan Por (L) pinned Gabriel Nascimento (MT) 3:50
113- Eric Aguirre (L) won by forfeit
120- Ashton Myers (L) major decision over Luke Swenson (MT) 22-10
126- Braedyn Clark (L) pinned Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (MT) 0:28
132- Eric Lyn (L) pinned Ekansh Verma (MT) 4:18
138- Moses Marsh (MT) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 3-0
144- Bryson Le (L) decision over Timothy Cho (MT) 5-4
150- Bryce Mentele (MT) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 1:18
157- Titus Swett (MT) pinned Caleb Gately (L) 1:31
165- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Oscar Gonzalez (MT) 1:17
175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Francisco Rodriguez (L) 3:50
190- Tan Nguyen (L) pinned Elijah Swett (MT) 1:33
215- John Manla (L) pinned Ahmadjon Ibrohimov (MT) 1:25
285- Jerin Wilson (L) won by forfeit
Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday January 24; 7:00 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 50-18
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway/Kelso/Sedro-Woolley
No details reported
———
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 58-43
Scoring by quarter: Final
Meadowdale 13 12 14 19 58
Lynnwood 12 14 7 10 43
Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 21, Jaymon Wright 15, Natnael Ghirmay 5, David Janzen 5, Khalil Botley 4, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 3, Jordan Berhe 2
Lynnwood scorers: Richard Choy 18, Jace Hampson 10, Abdullah Sisawo 7, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Nathan Sebhatu 2, Robel Berhanu 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-8, 7-10; Lynnwood 0-12, 1-17
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday January 26; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday January 26; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-49
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 17 16 16 24 73
Edmonds-Woodway 17 7 10 15 49
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 25, Jaxon Dubiel 22, Rayshaun Connor 12, Logan Tews 6, Gabe Towne 6, Brody Myers-Little 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: DJ Karl 19, Julian Gray 9, Grant Williams 8, Will Alseth 6, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 2, Gabe Cavalier 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-0, 16-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 8-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday January 26; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday January 26; 8 p.m.
Wesco 3A Boys Basketball Standings (league record only)
W L
Mountlake Terrace 12 0
Arlington 10 1
Everett 9 3
Cedarcrest 9 3
Shorecrest 7 3
Shorewood 7 3
Monroe 7 4
Marysville Getchell 7 5
Edmonds-Woodway 6 5
Stanwood 5 7
Meadowdale 4 8
Archbishop Murphy 3 9
Snohomish 3 9
Marysville Pilchuck 2 10
Cascade 1 10
Lynnwood 0 12
