High school sports roundup for Jan. 23, 2024

Boys Swimming

Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 125-38

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 125-45

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Noah Lee, Bryan Zi Wong, Brandon Wong) 1:51.41

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lucas Chai, Ryan Jackson, Brandon Wong, Jack Fast) 1:38.79

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Isaac Dovinh, Dario Baez, Jack Fast) 3:39.96

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

Lucas Chai (K) 2:00.67

Dario Baez (K) 2:08.95

Marshall Roberts (EW) 2:09.56

Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:12.65

Liam Schell (EW) 2:37.00

200 medley:

Ryan Chai (K) 2:14.09

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:14.70

Jack Fast (K) 2:18.71

Isaac Dovinh (K) 2:22.20

Jude Willcox (EW) 2:32.19

50 freestyle:

Ryan Jackson (K) 25.64

Nico Menanno (EW) 26.04

Koji Gilginas (EW) 26.86

Nikos Karnikis (M) 27.00

Brandon Wong (M) 27.00

100 butterfly:

Bryan Zi Wong (K) 1:00.54

Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:00.88

Jack Fast (K) 1:02.35

Marshall Roberts (EW) 1:08.85

Luca Hooks (EW) 1:09.12

100 freestyle:

Brandon Wong (K) 55.90

Isaac Dovinh (K) 56.25

Dario Baez (K) 57.01

Jayden Costa (M) 57.26

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 57.70

500 freestyle:

Conor Hickey (K) 6:28.81

Koushik Jayakumar (K) 6:33.71

Jude Willcox (EW) 6:34.69

Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:50.99

Nolan Common (EW) 7:10.84

100 backstroke:

Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:01.20

Ryan Chai (K) 1:02.93

Owen Pinder (K) 1:09.59

Austin Chiu (EW) 1:11.32

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:12.52

100 breastroke:

Noah Lee (K) 1:08.56

Lucas Chai (K) 1:09.09

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:10.12

Nico Menanno (EW) 1:16.48

Fin F Angel (EW) 1:21.39

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Meet (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace); Saturday, January 27; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, January 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

———

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 55-21

106- Dylan Por (L) pinned Gabriel Nascimento (MT) 3:50

113- Eric Aguirre (L) won by forfeit

120- Ashton Myers (L) major decision over Luke Swenson (MT) 22-10

126- Braedyn Clark (L) pinned Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (MT) 0:28

132- Eric Lyn (L) pinned Ekansh Verma (MT) 4:18

138- Moses Marsh (MT) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 3-0

144- Bryson Le (L) decision over Timothy Cho (MT) 5-4

150- Bryce Mentele (MT) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 1:18

157- Titus Swett (MT) pinned Caleb Gately (L) 1:31

165- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Oscar Gonzalez (MT) 1:17

175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Francisco Rodriguez (L) 3:50

190- Tan Nguyen (L) pinned Elijah Swett (MT) 1:33

215- John Manla (L) pinned Ahmadjon Ibrohimov (MT) 1:25

285- Jerin Wilson (L) won by forfeit

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday January 24; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 50-18

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway/Kelso/Sedro-Woolley

No details reported

———

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 58-43

Scoring by quarter: Final

Meadowdale 13 12 14 19 58

Lynnwood 12 14 7 10 43

Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 21, Jaymon Wright 15, Natnael Ghirmay 5, David Janzen 5, Khalil Botley 4, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 3, Jordan Berhe 2

Lynnwood scorers: Richard Choy 18, Jace Hampson 10, Abdullah Sisawo 7, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Nathan Sebhatu 2, Robel Berhanu 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-8, 7-10; Lynnwood 0-12, 1-17

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday January 26; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday January 26; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-49

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 17 16 16 24 73

Edmonds-Woodway 17 7 10 15 49

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 25, Jaxon Dubiel 22, Rayshaun Connor 12, Logan Tews 6, Gabe Towne 6, Brody Myers-Little 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: DJ Karl 19, Julian Gray 9, Grant Williams 8, Will Alseth 6, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 2, Gabe Cavalier 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-0, 16-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 8-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday January 26; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday January 26; 8 p.m.

Wesco 3A Boys Basketball Standings (league record only)

W L

Mountlake Terrace 12 0

Arlington 10 1

Everett 9 3

Cedarcrest 9 3

Shorecrest 7 3

Shorewood 7 3

Monroe 7 4

Marysville Getchell 7 5

Edmonds-Woodway 6 5

Stanwood 5 7

Meadowdale 4 8

Archbishop Murphy 3 9

Snohomish 3 9

Marysville Pilchuck 2 10

Cascade 1 10

Lynnwood 0 12