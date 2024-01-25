High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2024

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 80-60
Scoring by quarter Final
Lynnwood 12 10 24 14 60
Meadowdale 25 23 14 18 80
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 36, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Audrey Lucas 8, Samantha Medina 8, Lexi Zardis 8, Payton Fleishman 2, Lisa Sonko 2
Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 20, Teyah Clark 15, Mataya Canda 9, Jocelyn Tamayo 7, Nyree Johnson 5, Ena Dodik 4
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-1, 16-2; Lynnwood 7-3, 11-6
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, January 26; 6 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, January 27; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-23
Scoring by quarter Final
Edmonds-Woodway 21 19 19 9 68
Mountlake Terrace 6 3 11 3 23
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 21, Indira Carey-Boxley 13, Naomi Limb 9, Jasmine Gill 8, Madeline Skaar 5, Finley Wichers 5, Sydney Stumpf 4, Janie Hanson 2, Amelia Miller 1
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jordan Wagner 5, Anais Castillo 3, Iman Kaifa 3, Clara Loveless 3, Brooklyn Marino 3, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordyn Stokes 3
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 6-11; Mountlake Terrace 0-11, 2-15
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 26; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m.
Wesco 3A girls basketball standings (league games only):
W L
Meadowdale 9 1
Arlington 9 1
Archbishop Murphy 9 2
Snohomish 8 2
Everett 7 3
Lynnwood 7 3
Shorewood 5 5
Stanwood 5 6
Monroe 4 6
Shorecrest 3 6
Edmonds-Woodway 3 8
Cedarcrest 2 8
Marysville Getchell 1 10
Mountlake Terrace 0 11
Boys Wrestling
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 39-36
106- Dylan Por (L) pinned Finn Greenleaf (S)
113- Emi Olivera (S) pinned Erin Sarimento (L)
120- Ashton Meyers (L) decision over Eli Jeppsen (S) 9-2
126- Braedyn Clark (L) decision over Matbeal Dinka (S) 10-5
132- Masa Taura (S) pinned Eric Ly (L)
138- Rock Harris (S) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 7-5
144- Sky Klein (S) pinned Bryson Le (L)
150- James Nottingham (S) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L)
157- Caleb Gately (L) pinned Oli Dalan (S)
165- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Brennan Carl (S)
175- Mak Kanzler (S) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez (L)
190- Tan Nguyen (L) pinned Isaac Lilijergren (S)
215- Zo Ayers (S) pinned John Manla (L)
235- Jerin Wilson (L) pinned Ben Jenkins (S)
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Wrestling
Cedarcrest/Granite Falls/Lindbergh/Lynnwood/Shorewood/ South Whidbey at Lynnwood High School
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: Lady Knights Invitational; Saturday, January 27; 9 a.m. at Kamiak High School
