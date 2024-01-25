High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2024

Lynnwood’s senior captain Aniya Hooker (0) drives toward the basket, guarded by Meadowdale junior Kaiya Dotter (3) at Meadowdale High School on Wednesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 80-60

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 12 10 24 14   60

Meadowdale 25 23 14 18   80

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 36, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Audrey Lucas 8, Samantha Medina 8, Lexi Zardis 8, Payton Fleishman 2, Lisa Sonko 2

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 20, Teyah Clark 15, Mataya Canda 9, Jocelyn Tamayo 7, Nyree Johnson 5, Ena Dodik 4

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-1, 16-2; Lynnwood 7-3, 11-6

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, January 26; 6 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, January 27; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale junior Audrey Lucuas (35) gets a hand on a shot by Lynnwood junior Ena Dodik (25).
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo (15) takes a jumper.
Meadowdale senior Gia Powell (2) races downcourt on a fast break.
Meadowdale junior Samantha Medina (24) takes a shot, pressured by Aniya Hooker (0).
Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson (12) shoots under the basket as Mavericks junior Payton Fleishman (0) defends.
Meadowdale’s Kaiya Dotter (3) soars to the basket for a reverse layup.
Meadowdale sophomore Mia Brockmeyer (11) shoots a 3-pointer in the first half.
Meadowdale’s Payton Fleishman (0) tries to block a shot by Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas (14).

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-23

Scoring by quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 21 19 19 9   68

Mountlake Terrace 6 3 11 3   23

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 21, Indira Carey-Boxley 13, Naomi Limb 9, Jasmine Gill 8, Madeline Skaar 5, Finley Wichers 5, Sydney Stumpf 4, Janie Hanson 2, Amelia Miller 1

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jordan Wagner 5, Anais Castillo 3, Iman Kaifa 3, Clara Loveless 3, Brooklyn Marino 3, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordyn Stokes 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 6-11; Mountlake Terrace 0-11, 2-15

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 26; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m.

Wesco 3A girls basketball standings (league games only):

W L

Meadowdale 9 1

Arlington 9 1

Archbishop Murphy 9 2

Snohomish 8 2

Everett 7 3

Lynnwood 7 3

Shorewood 5 5

Stanwood 5 6

Monroe 4 6

Shorecrest 3 6

Edmonds-Woodway 3 8

Cedarcrest 2 8

Marysville Getchell 1 10

Mountlake Terrace 0 11

Boys Wrestling

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 39-36

106- Dylan Por (L) pinned Finn Greenleaf (S)

113- Emi Olivera (S) pinned Erin Sarimento (L)

120- Ashton Meyers (L) decision over Eli Jeppsen (S) 9-2

126- Braedyn Clark (L) decision over Matbeal Dinka (S) 10-5

132- Masa Taura (S) pinned Eric Ly (L)

138- Rock Harris (S) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 7-5

144- Sky Klein (S) pinned Bryson Le (L)

150- James Nottingham (S) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L)

157- Caleb Gately (L) pinned Oli Dalan (S)

165- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Brennan Carl (S)

175- Mak Kanzler (S) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez (L)

190- Tan Nguyen (L) pinned Isaac Lilijergren (S)

215- Zo Ayers (S) pinned John Manla (L)

235- Jerin Wilson (L) pinned Ben Jenkins (S)

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling

Cedarcrest/Granite Falls/Lindbergh/Lynnwood/Shorewood/ South Whidbey at Lynnwood High School

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: Lady Knights Invitational; Saturday, January 27; 9 a.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

