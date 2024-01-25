High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2024

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 80-60

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 12 10 24 14 60

Meadowdale 25 23 14 18 80

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 36, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Audrey Lucas 8, Samantha Medina 8, Lexi Zardis 8, Payton Fleishman 2, Lisa Sonko 2

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 20, Teyah Clark 15, Mataya Canda 9, Jocelyn Tamayo 7, Nyree Johnson 5, Ena Dodik 4

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-1, 16-2; Lynnwood 7-3, 11-6

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, January 26; 6 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, January 27; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-23

Scoring by quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 21 19 19 9 68

Mountlake Terrace 6 3 11 3 23

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 21, Indira Carey-Boxley 13, Naomi Limb 9, Jasmine Gill 8, Madeline Skaar 5, Finley Wichers 5, Sydney Stumpf 4, Janie Hanson 2, Amelia Miller 1

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jordan Wagner 5, Anais Castillo 3, Iman Kaifa 3, Clara Loveless 3, Brooklyn Marino 3, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordyn Stokes 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 6-11; Mountlake Terrace 0-11, 2-15

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 26; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m.

Wesco 3A girls basketball standings (league games only):

W L

Meadowdale 9 1

Arlington 9 1

Archbishop Murphy 9 2

Snohomish 8 2

Everett 7 3

Lynnwood 7 3

Shorewood 5 5

Stanwood 5 6

Monroe 4 6

Shorecrest 3 6

Edmonds-Woodway 3 8

Cedarcrest 2 8

Marysville Getchell 1 10

Mountlake Terrace 0 11

Boys Wrestling

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 39-36

106- Dylan Por (L) pinned Finn Greenleaf (S)

113- Emi Olivera (S) pinned Erin Sarimento (L)

120- Ashton Meyers (L) decision over Eli Jeppsen (S) 9-2

126- Braedyn Clark (L) decision over Matbeal Dinka (S) 10-5

132- Masa Taura (S) pinned Eric Ly (L)

138- Rock Harris (S) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 7-5

144- Sky Klein (S) pinned Bryson Le (L)

150- James Nottingham (S) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L)

157- Caleb Gately (L) pinned Oli Dalan (S)

165- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Brennan Carl (S)

175- Mak Kanzler (S) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez (L)

190- Tan Nguyen (L) pinned Isaac Lilijergren (S)

215- Zo Ayers (S) pinned John Manla (L)

235- Jerin Wilson (L) pinned Ben Jenkins (S)

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday January 25; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling

Cedarcrest/Granite Falls/Lindbergh/Lynnwood/Shorewood/ South Whidbey at Lynnwood High School

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: Lady Knights Invitational; Saturday, January 27; 9 a.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits