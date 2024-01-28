High school sports roundup for Jan. 26-27, 2024

Friday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 59-47
Scoring by quarter:
Meadowdale 3 17 16 11 47
Edmonds-Woodway 9 10 28 12 59
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Aiden Johansen 15, Will Alseth 13, Julian Gray 11, DJ Karl 8, Gabe Cavalier 6, Marley Miller 3, Grant Williams 3
Meadowdale scorers:
David Janzen 12, Avery Pelote 11, Natnael Ghirmay 9, Jaymon Wright 8, Tate Lynch 4, Noah Million 3
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5, 9-8; Meadowdale 4-9, 7-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game; vs Cascade; Monday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 72-41
Scoring by quarter Final
Lynnwood 6 12 15 8 41
Mountlake Terrace 19 20 18 15 72
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 30, Rayshaun Connor 18, Gabe Towne 9, Zaveon Jones 7, Logan Tews 5, Joe Asalifew 3
Lynnwood scorers:
Brandon Martinez-Arceo 9, Abdullah Sisawo 9, Richard Choy 7, Josh Shuge 6, Jace Hampson 5, Nathan Sebhatu 5
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 13-0, 17-1; Lynnwood 0-13, 1-18
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 85-48
Scoring by quarter Final
Meadowdale 25 22 15 23 85
Edmonds-Woodway 12 16 10 10 48
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 23, Lexi Zardis 16, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Kaiya Dotter 11, Samantha Medina 10, Audrey Lucas 7, Payton Fleishman 6
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 20, Naomi Limb 9, Finley Wichers 7, Sydney Stumpf 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4, Jade Fajarillo 1, Janie Hanson 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-1, 17-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-9, 6-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Monday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Boys Wrestling
Relentless VIII Tournament
at Chief Sealth High School
Team scores
1. Chief Sealth 243.5
2. Cleveland 122.0
3. Mercer Island 119.5
4. Rainer 113.0
5. West Seattle 112.0
6. Edmonds-Woodway 109.5
7. Highline 70.0
8. Clover Park 69.0
9. Eastside Catholic 41.0
10. Garfield 29.0
11. Roosevelt 8.0
Edmonds-Woodway wrestler top finishers
2nd place:
106 lbs. Alex Krumov
113 lbs. Aidan Duong
215 lbs. Vaughn Yancey
3rd place:
120 lbs. Roland Rapelje
144 lbs. Jacob Ramos
4th place:
120 lbs. Freedom Fodor
Edmonds-Woodway next match: 3A Boys Sub-Regional South Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 3; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 84-33
Scoring by quarter: Final
Mountlake Terrace 5 14 5 9 33
Lynnwood 29 22 26 7 84
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 28, Teyah Clark 26, Dina Yonas 14, Mataya Canda 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Ena Dodik 3, Jocelyn Tamayo 2, Isatou Camara 1
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Hurley Schmidt 10, Jordyn Stokes 9, Clara Loveless 7, Alexa Brock 4, Jordan Wagner 3
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-3, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-12, 2-16
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
