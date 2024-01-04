High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2024

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 65-54

The Hawks (6-0, 9-1) remain undefeated in Wesco 3A league action with the home victory on Wednesday night. Jaxon Dubiel led Mountlake Terrace with 24 points.

Scoring by quarter Final

Cedarcrest 7 14 12 21 54

Mountlake Terrace 13 18 14 20 65

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 24, Rayshaun Connor 13, Gabe Towne 8, Svayjeet Singh 7, Chance Chalmers 6, Zaveon Jones 6

Cedarcrest scorers: Adam Rawlings 22, Jack LeBlanc 16, Tillman Yowell 8, Grant Stumbles 3, Murphy Vliem 3, Cooper Ayers 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-0, 9-1; Cedarcrest 4-2, 9-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m.

———

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 51-49

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Saturday January 6; 3:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 50-44

Aniya Hooker scored 11 of her game high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Royals held off the Scots for a Wesco 3A league victory.

Hooker scored seven points in the opening quarter as the Royals jumped out to a 19-8 lead. She then connected on two 3-point shots and five of six free throw attempts in the final quarter to preserve the win.

Jocely Tamayo contributed 13 points, 10 in the first half, as the Royals improved to 5-1 in league play.

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 19 8 9 14 50

Shorecrest 8 12 10 14 44

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 22, Jocelyn Tamayo 13, Teyah Clark 6, Dina Yonas 6, Nyree Johnson 3

Shorecrest scorers: Cassie Chesnut 16, Naima Preudhomme 12, Anna Usitalo 6, Magnolia Ensign 3, Melody Tagle 3, Jorja Perrin 2, Jocelyn Wirch 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-1, 8-4; Shorecrest 2-2, 8-2

Lynnwood next game: at Ballard; Monday, Jan. 8; 7:00 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Granite Falls/Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck/Mountlake Terrace

Scramble event at Marysville Pilchuck High School

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Scramble event; Thursday January 4; 6:00 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Lynnwood next match: Justice for All Tournament; Saturday January 13; 7:30 a.m. at Issaquah High School