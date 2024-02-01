High school sports roundup for Jan. 30, 2024

Mountlake Terrace’s Jordan Wagner (12) drives against Shorecrest’s Alexis Paule (3) on Tuesday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)

Girls Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-6, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-13, 2-17

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace’s Jordan Wagner (12) takes a shot on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Hurley Schmidt (24) drives to the bucket on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Anais Castillo (11) drives against Alexis Paule (3) on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Jordan Wagner (12) saves a loose ball.
Mountlake Terrace’s Clara Loveless (22) attempts a shot against Shorecrest’s Magnolia Ensign (14) on Tuesday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Jordyn Stokes (20) challenges Shorecrest’s Cassandra Chesnut (13) for a rebound.

Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Conner (11) shoots a jump shot against Shorecrest on Tuesday. Conner had seven points for the Hawks. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 60-49

Scoring by quarter: Final

Shorecrest 17 9 15 8   49

Mountlake Terrace 12 16 13 19   60

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Zaveon Jones 20, Jaxon Dubiel 18, Svayjeet Singh 9, Rayshaun Connor 7, Gabe Towne 6

Shorecrest scoring: Junior Kagarabi 20, Darek Usitalo 13, Devan Jones 4, Robel Biniam 3, Alexander Lo 3, Brayden Fischer 2, Tyson Lasconia 2, Jack Thompson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 14-0, 18-1; Shorecrest 9-4, 11-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. 

The Hawks’ Jaxon Dubiel (left) and Rayshaun Conner (right) claw for a rebound.
Jaxon Dubiel (15) is fouled while shooting by Shorecrest’s Derek Usitalo (left). Dubiel scored 18 points for the Hawks.
Mountlake Terrace’s Gabe Towne (33) soars to block a shot by the Scots’ Junior Kagarabi (right).
The Mountlake Terrace “Baby Hawk” cheer squad performs at halftime Tuesday.
Zaveon Jones (right) led the Hawks with 20 points.
The Mountlake Terrace cheer squad and students cheer the Hawks’ 60-49 win over Shorecrest.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 68-56

Scoring by quarter: Final

Meadowdale 11 16 13 16   56

Snohomish 20 21 15 12   68

Snohomish scorers: Drew Davis 26, Jason Roth 20, Hudson Capelli 12, Drew Hanson 6, Isaac English 4

Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 21, Avery Pelote 18, Jaymon Wright 6, Natnael Ghirmay 3, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 3, Khalil Botley 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-10, 7-12; Meadowdale 4-10, 7-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

———

Boys Swimming

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 127-40

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Owen Pinder, Grigory Ermizin, Henry Zou, Kai Fransz) 1:59.58

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Henry Zou, Owen Pinder, Kai Fransz, Bryan Zi Wong) 1:41.63

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Grigory Ermizin, Owen Pinder, Henry Zou, Kai Fransz) 3:56.80

Individual even winners:

200 freestyle: Grigory Ermizin (K) 2:42.96

200 medley: Noah Lee (K) 2:16.25

50 freestyle: Roman Acopulos (K) 25.52

Diving: Braden Watkins (K) 116.70

100 butterfly: Connor Hood (K) 1:12.02

100 freestyle: Jayden Costa (M) 57.11

500 freestyle: Bryan Zi Wong (K) 5:01.79

100 backstroke: Jayden Costa (M) 1:14.38

100 breaststroke: Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:29.62

Next meet: Last Chance Invite; Thursday, Feb. 1; 3:30 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center

— Compiled by Steve Willits

