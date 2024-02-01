High school sports roundup for Jan. 30, 2024

Girls Basketball
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-42
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-6, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 0-13, 2-17
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Conner (11) shoots a jump shot against Shorecrest on Tuesday. Conner had seven points for the Hawks. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 60-49
Scoring by quarter: Final
Shorecrest 17 9 15 8 49
Mountlake Terrace 12 16 13 19 60
Mountlake Terrace scoring: Zaveon Jones 20, Jaxon Dubiel 18, Svayjeet Singh 9, Rayshaun Connor 7, Gabe Towne 6
Shorecrest scoring: Junior Kagarabi 20, Darek Usitalo 13, Devan Jones 4, Robel Biniam 3, Alexander Lo 3, Brayden Fischer 2, Tyson Lasconia 2, Jack Thompson 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 14-0, 18-1; Shorecrest 9-4, 11-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 68-56
Scoring by quarter: Final
Meadowdale 11 16 13 16 56
Snohomish 20 21 15 12 68
Snohomish scorers: Drew Davis 26, Jason Roth 20, Hudson Capelli 12, Drew Hanson 6, Isaac English 4
Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 21, Avery Pelote 18, Jaymon Wright 6, Natnael Ghirmay 3, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 3, Khalil Botley 2
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-10, 7-12; Meadowdale 4-10, 7-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
———
Boys Swimming
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 127-40
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Owen Pinder, Grigory Ermizin, Henry Zou, Kai Fransz) 1:59.58
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Henry Zou, Owen Pinder, Kai Fransz, Bryan Zi Wong) 1:41.63
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Grigory Ermizin, Owen Pinder, Henry Zou, Kai Fransz) 3:56.80
Individual even winners:
200 freestyle: Grigory Ermizin (K) 2:42.96
200 medley: Noah Lee (K) 2:16.25
50 freestyle: Roman Acopulos (K) 25.52
Diving: Braden Watkins (K) 116.70
100 butterfly: Connor Hood (K) 1:12.02
100 freestyle: Jayden Costa (M) 57.11
500 freestyle: Bryan Zi Wong (K) 5:01.79
100 backstroke: Jayden Costa (M) 1:14.38
100 breaststroke: Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:29.62
Next meet: Last Chance Invite; Thursday, Feb. 1; 3:30 p.m. at Snohomish Aquatic Center
— Compiled by Steve Willits
