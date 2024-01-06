High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2024

Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 48-38
Natalie Durbin scored 17 points and had six steals to help lead the Warriors to a league victory over the Red Wolves, 48-38. Finley Wichers contributed 11 points and six rebounds, including two clutch 3-point shots in the second half.
Sydney Stumpf came off of the bench to add eight points and seven rebounds in the win.
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 17, Finley Wichers 11, Sydney Stumpf 8, Naomi Limb 4, Indira Carey-Boxley 3, Abi Porter 3, Jade Fajarillo 2
Cedarcrest scorers:
Kaylee Rogers 12, Kiki Anderson 10, Laine McKenzie 8, Avery Dice 5, Belle Gellner 3
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 5-7; Cedarcrest 1-5, 3-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-20
Scoring by quarter Final
Snohomish 22 27 15 6 70
Mountlake Terrace 8 9 0 3 20
Snohomish scorers:
Kendall Hammer 18, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 14, Sienna Capelli 11, Catherine Greene 10, Baella Stich 6, Addyson Gallatin 4, Lola Rotondo 3, Lizzie Allyn 2, Cora Larson 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Hurley Schmidt 4, Anais Costillo 3, Alexa Brock 2, Iman Kaifa 2
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2, 8-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-6, 2-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Jackson/O’Dea at Lynnwood High School
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Tony Clarke Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. at Bonney Lake High School
Lynnwood next match: Panther Classic; Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 39-33
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Tournament at Everett High School: Saturday, Jan.6; 10 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Arlington/Kamiak/Mariner/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Snohomish
Scramble event at Snohomish High School
No results reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
