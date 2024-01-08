High school sports roundup for Jan. 5-6, 2023

Friday, January 5
Boys Basketball
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 69-63
Scoring by quarter Final
Shorecrest 14 18 16 21 69
Meadowdale 14 14 16 19 63
Shorecrest scorers:
Junior Kagarabi 27, Devan Jones 13, Darek Usitalo 13, Alexander Lo 9, Robel Biniam 4, Tyson Lasconia 3
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 16, Natnael Ghirmay 13, Khalil Botley 10, Tate Lynch 10, David Janzen 8, Nolan Webster 3, Noah Million 2, Avery Pelote 1
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-1, 7-4; Meadowdale 2-5, 5-7
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 59-49
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 13 12 18 16 59
Snohomish 16 12 13 8 49
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Zaveon Jones 20, Jaxon Dubiel 16, Svayjeet Signh 7, Rayshaun Connor 6, Gabe Towne 6, Chance Chalmers 2, Logan Tews 2
Snohomish scorers:
Hudson Capelli 23, Drew Davis 11, Jason Roth 7, Drew Hanson 4, Jaylen Donaldson 2, Chase Clark 1, Isaac English 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-0, 10-1; Snohomish 3-9, 0-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-64
Scoring by quarter Final
Cedarcrest 21 13 18 19 71
Edmonds-Woodway 14 12 12 26 64
Cedarcrest scorers:
Jack LeBlanc 35, Adam Rawlings 14, Alex Amaral 9, Tillman Yowell 5, Braden Altmyer 4, Cooper Ayers 4
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Will Alseth 12, DJ Karl 11, Aiden Johansen 9, Marley Miller 9, Luke Boland 7, Julian Gray 6, Grant Williams 5, Gabe Cavalier 3, Andreas Simonsen 2
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 5-2, 10-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3, 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 92-62
Scoring by quarter
Meadowdale 25 20 20 27 92
Shorecrest 15 11 20 16 62
Meadowdale scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 27, Gia Powell 24, Audrey Lucas 12, Samantha Medina 9, Lexi Zardis 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Lisa Sonko 6
Shorecrest scorers:
Cassie Chesnut 31, Jorja Perrin 9, Jocelyn Wirch 6, Alexis Paule 5, Magnolia Ensign 4, Anna Usitalo 4, Naima Preudhome 2, Acacia Silimon 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 11-2; Shorecrest 2-3, 8-3
Saturday, Jan. 6
Boys Wrestling
Sky Valley Invitational Wrestling Tournament
at Sultan High School
Team Results
Lakewood 176
Meadowdale 151
South Whidbey 127
Granite Falls 115.5
Bothell 111
Sultan 108
Cashmere 64.5
Concrete 29.5
Friday Harbor 4
Meadowdale wrestlers who won their weight classification
120 lbs.- Lukah Washburn
132 lbs.- Maddox Millikan
144 lbs.- Samir Muhic
285 lbs.- Jaxson Hulbert
Other Meadowdale wrestlers who finished in the Top 4 in their weight classification
126 lbs.- Kaedon Spencer, 4th place
138 lbs.- Chris Ramirez, 3rd place
157 lbs.- Osagie Isokpan, 3rd place
165 lbs.- Luis Partida Del Rosario, 3rd place
175 lbs.- Jamier Perry, 4th place
190 lbs.- William Brundage, 4th place
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Tony Clarke Invitational
at Bonney Lake High School
Team Results:
Prairie 283
Edmonds-Woodway 251
Bethel 247
Kentwood 204
Bonney Lake 195
Chief Sealth 188.5
Capital 99
Centralia 72.5
Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who won their weight classification:
113 lbs.- Jude Haines
Other Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who finished in the Top 6 in their weight classification:
113 lbs.- AP Tran, 2nd place
113 lbs.- Aidan Duong, 6th place
132 lbs.- Dylan Rice, 4th place
138 lbs.- Sam Schimpf, 2nd place
144 lbs.- Gaige Lynch, 6th place
150 lbs.- Alex Bloy, 6th place
165 lbs.- Henry Campbell, 2nd place
165 lbs.- Pablo Ferreira Hernandez, 4th place
175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, 4th place
175 lbs.- Sergio Lopez, 6th place
190 lbs.- Alex White, 4th place
190 lbs.- Aldo Guzman, 6th place
215 lbs.- Carmelo Larocca, 6th place
285 lbs.- Jon Schlack, 4th place
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest and Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 6 p.m. at Shorewood High School
Panther Classic Tournament
at Snohomish High School
Team Results:
Glacier Peak 218
Snohomish 180
Mount Baker 160
Juanita 145.5
Lake Stevens 138
Jackson 132
Lynnwood 125
Peninsula 98
Shorecrest 93
Squalicum 50
Sehome 28.5
Kamiak 15
Lynnwood wrestlers who finished Top 6 in their weight classification:
113 lbs.- Eric Aguirre Sarmiento, 5th place
120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, 4th place
126 lbs.- Braedyn Clark, 2nd place
132 lbs.- Eric Ly, 4th place
138 lbs.- Mateo Phillips, 6th place
165 lbs.- Nathan Williams, 2nd place
190 lbs.- Hildago Bautista, 5th place
285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, 3rd place
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Everett Let It Fly Tournament
at Everett High School
Team Results:
O’Dea 197.5
North Creek 188
Everett 186
Ballard 172.5
Lynden 155
Lake Stevens 144
Marysville Getchell 137
Mountlake Terrace 102
Lincoln (Seattle) 82
Eastside Catholic 63
Sammamish 24
Mountlake Terrace wrestlers who finished Top 6 in their weight classification:
138 lbs.- Moses Marsh, 2nd place
150 lbs.- Titus Swett, 3rd place
157 lbs.- Nathan Jauregui Torrescano, 6th place
175 lbs.- Owen Boswell, 3rd place
175 lbs.- Ryan Pineda, 4th place
285 lbs.- Brett Gigrich, 3rd place
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Defend the Den Tournament
at Cascade High School
Edmonds-School District wrestlers who won their weight classification:
190 lbs.- Julia Cox, Meadowdale
Other Edmonds-School District wrestlers who placed in the Top 4 of their weight classification:
110 lbs.- Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood), 2nd place
115 lbs.- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood), 2nd place
120 lbs.- Rihanna Whitehead (Meadowdale), 4th place
125 lbs.- Ka’mareah Pelote (Meadowdale), 2nd place
125 lbs.- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 3rd place
125 lbs.- Rochelle Obarre (Mountlake Terrace), 4th place
145 lbs.- Meg Caywood (Meadowdale), 2nd place
Mountlake Terrace next match: Scramble event; Wednesday January 10; 6:00 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School
Lynnwood next match: Justic For All Tournament; Saturday January 13; 7:30 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Meadowdale next match:
Boys Basketball
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 52-44
Scoring by quarter Final
Cascade 13 13 11 15 52
Lynnwood 12 7 8 17 44
Cascade scorers:
Aidan Kopra 25, Mason Zimmerman 12, Gavin Wright 5, Ethan Rabideau 4, Makai Brown 2, Lamin Darboe 2, Ryu Srivilay 2
Lynnwood scorers:
Brandon Martinez-Arceo 20, Jace Hampson 8, Nathan Sebhatu 7, Abdullah Sisawo 5, Robel Berhanu 2, Matteos Shiferaw 2
Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-6, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-11
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday January 9; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kentridge Invitational
at Kentridge High School
Over 30 schools including Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Tuesday January 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mercer Island 96-89
— Compiled by Steve Willits
