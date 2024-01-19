History: Edmonds (1908-1909) The tale of two cities, Part 1

Edmonds, circa 1908, looking northeast from below 4th Avenue South. Notice the tree stump in the middle of the road at the lower left of the photo.

A while back I had read that Edmonds had voted to go “dry” in 1910, which was 10 years before Prohibition. I realized that 20 years after Edmonds had incorporated in 1890, there were several churches and a conservative element here, but Edmonds was a logging town after all. It made me wonder, “Why such a drastic move?”

This two-part article will first look at what the newspapers and other printed media of that time can tell us. Part II will look at excerpts and paraphrases from a number of early settlers’ oral histories to see if they can shed any further light on the subject.

At the end of 1907, Edmonds had two newspapers, The Edmonds Tribune and The Edmonds Review. The Review had been founded in 1904, and its editor Missouri Hanna was a centralist liberal on the political spectrum. The Tribune, which had been founded in 1907 by W.H. Taylor, was slightly more conservative. But both papers generally focused on the positive happenings of Edmonds. In the Tribune’s Oct. 17, 1907 edition, Edmonds was described as “the Princess City which has perhaps as near the perfect offering to be laid at the feet of the home seeker or businessman, as has any city on Puget Sound.

Factory sites, close to rail and water transportation and a splendid harbor exists for any  business.  For the home seekers it is difficult for the pen to adequately set forth the advantage offered by Edmonds and the vicinity.”

In the Edmonds Review’s Jan. 18, 1908 edition, a headline read “Edmonds to the Front As Never Before.” The article stated that business blocks and residences were being erected on every corner. Six new buildings were also planned for the downtown area.

In the same vein, the R.L. Polk and Company’s January 1908 Directory described Edmonds as a typical, peaceful small American town with a population of 1,500, having three churches, a bank, a telephone company, a number of successful shingle and lumber mills, and easy access to the Northern Pacific Railroad and steamboats on Puget Sound.

Additionally, land developers were advertising new properties on the outskirts of Edmonds that included large cleared home sites — ideal for spacious homes, orchards and gardens — plus amazing views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

Crawford and Conover, the largest and most successful real estate firm at the time, advertised heavily in the 1907-1908 Seattle Daily Times and both the Edmonds Review and Edmonds Tribune, as well as in East Coast papers, regarding their large Edmonds Sea View Tracts development just north of Edmonds’ city limits.
A 1908 plat map shows the Edmonds Sea View Tracts properties just east and up the hill from Olympic Avenue. Note the additional new large development, Fruitdale On The Sound (green colored) to the west and south of the Edmonds Sea View Tracts, was also being developed by Lindsey and Lenhart. Olympic Avenue at that time went north from Edmonds’ northern city limits, to where University Colony sits, and then bent back up the hill to the east.

Reading these articles and advertisements, you might have thought Edmonds to be an ideal place to move to, work and raise a family. But that was only half the story.

In early 1908, W.H. Taylor sold the Edmonds Tribune to T.A.A. Siegfriedt, a newly arrived, extremely conservative lawyer. Once Siegfriedt owned the paper, he began reporting on the multiple crimes occurring in Edmonds that involved alcohol and intoxicated workers.  He was heavily critical of law enforcement, despite the fact that there was only one police officer and the city had a single cell containing two bunk beds to contain any criminals. He also constantly complained about the inadequate management of the city by the mayor and its leading citizens.

Siegfriedt’s Edmonds Tribune headlines in early 1908 included:

Joe Milliken, A stranger in the city is relieved of his monies near the Olympic Hotel

John Newberg-Night Watchman found dead in woods after being highly intoxicated

Knife fight over wages at shingle mill

F.M. Carpenter with club in hand knocks out Abe Utley with one blow

Weary Willies (drunks) Constantly Sleeping On The Streets And In Merchants’ Doorways

The incident that most clearly reveals the state of the town and its varying attitudes occurred around the unfortunate death of William (Billy) Reese in September 1908.

On Sunday evening, Sept. 6, 1908 William (Billy) Reese was walking home around 10 p.m. after working a shift as a watchman at the Knowles Superior Wrench Company. He encountered a group of inebriated men who had earlier been involved in a drunken brawl in front of the IOOF hall located on George (Main) Street between 5th and 6th. The men — having been ordered to leave the vicinity of the IOOF — headed back down George Street to 1st Avenue. It was there that a very inebriated gambler by the name of Charles Reeves pulled out a gun and fired three bullets. One of the bullets hit William Reese in the stomach. Reese was transported to the Everett hospital on the late-night Owl Train, but he died the next morning.

Later that morning, Charles Reeves was arrested for the murder of William Freese. At the time of his arrest, Reeves was at an Edmonds saloon consuming his favorite beverage.  Three days later, at a brief inquest, Reeves was found innocent, based upon eye-witness testimony that Reeves had been heavily drinking before he recklessly fired his gun. The death was ruled as accidental.

Siegfriedt ran a special midweek edition of the Tribune, blasting the city for its lawlessness and its sale of liquor on Sunday despite laws against it. He stated in the article that people were tired of others breaking the law and not being held accountable.

The Sept. 8, 1908, Edmonds Tribune midweek special edition, courtesy of the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society archives.

Although Edmonds was saddened by the senseless death of Billy Freese and a large gathering attended his funeral, the sentiment of many Edmonds citizens regarding the Tribune’s special edition was echoed in a small article that appeared in the Edmonds Review two days after the verdict was announced. Its heading was titled “Law and Order” and it read:

It is the comment of visitors who come to our little city that Edmonds is a quiet and orderly place, and it is. Few exceptions can be found. Nowhere you go can you find a city like ours. Few accidents occur. The terrible one that happened on Sunday night last is without precedent and can’t be taken as the rule. Few laws are broken.

Yet the “hot air vendor” brought out a sensational little sheet this week whose principal claim of news as a disgraceful misrepresentation of facts concerning a terrible and sad accident that which caused the death of an old pioneer of Edmonds. Besides such a statement is a knock on Edmonds and would convey to the outside public that we had a disorderly town not fit for home-seekers, but fortunately few read the sheet and little harm is done.

In some ways, both points of view were valid. Edmonds in 1908 was essentially two cities in one. The first city extended from the waterfront, up to and including the businesses and establishments on 2nd Avenue. The second city extended from 2nd Avenue east to 6th Avenue and out to the rural areas.

When you look back at the 1908 Polk Directory, you see no mention of the many saloons, hotels and boarding houses, gambling parlors and houses of “ill deeds” (as the 1890 Edmonds City Ordinances described them) that dotted the waterfront up to and inclusive of 2nd Avenue.

Even though Edmonds might have appeared to be a small, peaceful town during the first decade of the 1900s, it was very much a rough frontier city. In many ways, it mirrored the conditions in many towns that are depicted in western movies. But instead of cowboys, Edmonds was the home to hundreds of loggers and mill workers.

It is estimated that of the 500 or so loggers and mill workers that were in the area at the time, that less than 20% of them were family men who lived in the upper section of town. The rest were young single men who had no attachment to Edmonds and who worked long dangerous hours. When they came into town on Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday, they wanted to cut loose and have a good time.  The lower section of town supplied them with the opportunity to do just that.  Unfortunately, the revelry often spread eastward into the uptown commercial district and out to the residential areas.

The following photos show the waterfront and lower city in 1908, as well as some of the workers who frequented that portion of the city.

The Edmonds wharf and mills circa 1908. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum)

The Bishop Hotel, built in 1894, was located at 2nd and Bell and was the home to as many 100 grifters, gamblers and saloon workers, as well as men working in the shingle and lumber mills. It was also thought to be a place that was frequented often by ladies who were working in the world’s oldest profession. By 1908, the hotel’s name had changed a couple of times, first being renamed the Stevens Hotel and then renamed the Olympic View Hotel in 1904.
The Commercial Hotel provided room for up to 40 people. The building to the left of the hotel was a saloon.
The Royal Hotel and Saloon was located on the north side of Main Street. It also had a restaurant and provided “short order” meals to go. The building to the right facing 2nd Avenue is unidentified. It may have been another boarding house, as there appears to be a sign extending southward from the building.
A group of loggers waiting to receive their pay before heading to town. This was one of A.M. Yost’s larger logging camps. As many as 50 to 60 men worked out of the larger camps. The men at times would work for three to four weeks before coming to town, depending upon where their camp was located. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum)
Edmonds shingle mill workers circa 1908. Some of the men worked inside, operating the bands and saws, while others were responsible for hauling the shingle bolts into the mills for cutting and for bundling the shingles for transport after they had been hewn.

The following photos provide a glimpse of Edmonds above 2nd Avenue in 1908.

L-R: The State bank of Edmonds, Edmonds General Merchantile and E. Heberlein Hardware, located on the south side of George (Main) Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum) Today the same buildings are home to Edmonds Interiors, Housewares and Machiavelli’s Restaurant.  Machiavelli’s is a new tenant in the Schumacher Building, replacing Chanterelle Bistro.
L.C Engel Building (General Merchandise Store) located on the southeast corner of 5th and George (Main) Street. The Engel residence is visible to the right on the hillside. Notice the wooden foot bridge and boards lain down across the road so that ladies did not have to walk through the dirt, mud and horse manure. The building was later rotated so that it faced 5th Avenue South and moved approximately 100 yards to the south. It is now the home of the Edmonds Bookshop. The name L.C. Engel can be seen in the stained glass window on the bookshop’s south wall.
George (Main) Street looking eastward from 3rd Avenue circa 1905. Note that women are clearly present in photos taken in the upper part of town, and noticeably absent in the lower. (Photo by W.M. Horton courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum)

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Full credits will be provided at the end of Part 2.

