History: Edmonds (1908-1909) The tale of two cities, Part 1

A while back I had read that Edmonds had voted to go “dry” in 1910, which was 10 years before Prohibition. I realized that 20 years after Edmonds had incorporated in 1890, there were several churches and a conservative element here, but Edmonds was a logging town after all. It made me wonder, “Why such a drastic move?”

This two-part article will first look at what the newspapers and other printed media of that time can tell us. Part II will look at excerpts and paraphrases from a number of early settlers’ oral histories to see if they can shed any further light on the subject.

At the end of 1907, Edmonds had two newspapers, The Edmonds Tribune and The Edmonds Review. The Review had been founded in 1904, and its editor Missouri Hanna was a centralist liberal on the political spectrum. The Tribune, which had been founded in 1907 by W.H. Taylor, was slightly more conservative. But both papers generally focused on the positive happenings of Edmonds. In the Tribune’s Oct. 17, 1907 edition, Edmonds was described as “the Princess City which has perhaps as near the perfect offering to be laid at the feet of the home seeker or businessman, as has any city on Puget Sound.

Factory sites, close to rail and water transportation and a splendid harbor exists for any business. For the home seekers it is difficult for the pen to adequately set forth the advantage offered by Edmonds and the vicinity.”

In the Edmonds Review’s Jan. 18, 1908 edition, a headline read “Edmonds to the Front As Never Before.” The article stated that business blocks and residences were being erected on every corner. Six new buildings were also planned for the downtown area.

In the same vein, the R.L. Polk and Company’s January 1908 Directory described Edmonds as a typical, peaceful small American town with a population of 1,500, having three churches, a bank, a telephone company, a number of successful shingle and lumber mills, and easy access to the Northern Pacific Railroad and steamboats on Puget Sound.

Additionally, land developers were advertising new properties on the outskirts of Edmonds that included large cleared home sites — ideal for spacious homes, orchards and gardens — plus amazing views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

Reading these articles and advertisements, you might have thought Edmonds to be an ideal place to move to, work and raise a family. But that was only half the story.

In early 1908, W.H. Taylor sold the Edmonds Tribune to T.A.A. Siegfriedt, a newly arrived, extremely conservative lawyer. Once Siegfriedt owned the paper, he began reporting on the multiple crimes occurring in Edmonds that involved alcohol and intoxicated workers. He was heavily critical of law enforcement, despite the fact that there was only one police officer and the city had a single cell containing two bunk beds to contain any criminals. He also constantly complained about the inadequate management of the city by the mayor and its leading citizens.

Siegfriedt’s Edmonds Tribune headlines in early 1908 included:

Joe Milliken, A stranger in the city is relieved of his monies near the Olympic Hotel

John Newberg-Night Watchman found dead in woods after being highly intoxicated

Knife fight over wages at shingle mill

F.M. Carpenter with club in hand knocks out Abe Utley with one blow

Weary Willies (drunks) Constantly Sleeping On The Streets And In Merchants’ Doorways

The incident that most clearly reveals the state of the town and its varying attitudes occurred around the unfortunate death of William (Billy) Reese in September 1908.

On Sunday evening, Sept. 6, 1908 William (Billy) Reese was walking home around 10 p.m. after working a shift as a watchman at the Knowles Superior Wrench Company. He encountered a group of inebriated men who had earlier been involved in a drunken brawl in front of the IOOF hall located on George (Main) Street between 5th and 6th. The men — having been ordered to leave the vicinity of the IOOF — headed back down George Street to 1st Avenue. It was there that a very inebriated gambler by the name of Charles Reeves pulled out a gun and fired three bullets. One of the bullets hit William Reese in the stomach. Reese was transported to the Everett hospital on the late-night Owl Train, but he died the next morning.

Later that morning, Charles Reeves was arrested for the murder of William Freese. At the time of his arrest, Reeves was at an Edmonds saloon consuming his favorite beverage. Three days later, at a brief inquest, Reeves was found innocent, based upon eye-witness testimony that Reeves had been heavily drinking before he recklessly fired his gun. The death was ruled as accidental.

Siegfriedt ran a special midweek edition of the Tribune, blasting the city for its lawlessness and its sale of liquor on Sunday despite laws against it. He stated in the article that people were tired of others breaking the law and not being held accountable.

Although Edmonds was saddened by the senseless death of Billy Freese and a large gathering attended his funeral, the sentiment of many Edmonds citizens regarding the Tribune’s special edition was echoed in a small article that appeared in the Edmonds Review two days after the verdict was announced. Its heading was titled “Law and Order” and it read:

It is the comment of visitors who come to our little city that Edmonds is a quiet and orderly place, and it is. Few exceptions can be found. Nowhere you go can you find a city like ours. Few accidents occur. The terrible one that happened on Sunday night last is without precedent and can’t be taken as the rule. Few laws are broken. Yet the “hot air vendor” brought out a sensational little sheet this week whose principal claim of news as a disgraceful misrepresentation of facts concerning a terrible and sad accident that which caused the death of an old pioneer of Edmonds. Besides such a statement is a knock on Edmonds and would convey to the outside public that we had a disorderly town not fit for home-seekers, but fortunately few read the sheet and little harm is done.

In some ways, both points of view were valid. Edmonds in 1908 was essentially two cities in one. The first city extended from the waterfront, up to and including the businesses and establishments on 2nd Avenue. The second city extended from 2nd Avenue east to 6th Avenue and out to the rural areas.

When you look back at the 1908 Polk Directory, you see no mention of the many saloons, hotels and boarding houses, gambling parlors and houses of “ill deeds” (as the 1890 Edmonds City Ordinances described them) that dotted the waterfront up to and inclusive of 2nd Avenue.

Even though Edmonds might have appeared to be a small, peaceful town during the first decade of the 1900s, it was very much a rough frontier city. In many ways, it mirrored the conditions in many towns that are depicted in western movies. But instead of cowboys, Edmonds was the home to hundreds of loggers and mill workers.

It is estimated that of the 500 or so loggers and mill workers that were in the area at the time, that less than 20% of them were family men who lived in the upper section of town. The rest were young single men who had no attachment to Edmonds and who worked long dangerous hours. When they came into town on Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday, they wanted to cut loose and have a good time. The lower section of town supplied them with the opportunity to do just that. Unfortunately, the revelry often spread eastward into the uptown commercial district and out to the residential areas.

The following photos show the waterfront and lower city in 1908, as well as some of the workers who frequented that portion of the city.

The following photos provide a glimpse of Edmonds above 2nd Avenue in 1908.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Full credits will be provided at the end of Part 2.