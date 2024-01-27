History: The perilous work of producing shingles

What do the names Union, Yost, Monarch, Big Swede, Quality, Queen, Little Swede, Carpenter, Sioux, Bach, Brady, Oakland, Rainbow, Tyee and Edmonds Mutual have in common? If you said “they were the names of shingle mills that once dotted the Edmonds waterfront in the early 1900s,” you would be correct.

When the Edmonds shingle mills were at their peak production, some estimates suggest that over 12 million shingles were produced in a single year. That is a tremendous amount. But to understand how much work was involved in that production, you have to understand the numerous steps from the trees’ harvest to the time the shingles arrived to the consumer.

In the beginning: When George Brackett and the earliest loggers arrived in the Edmonds area, there were dense forests of massive red cedar trees, which were ideal for shingles. With the trees in close proximity to Puget Sound and the first mills, the massive red cedar logs were typically dragged down by ox teams to the mill’s yards and then processed into shingles.

Author’s note: In the early 1900s the most common size of a shingle was 12 inches to 14 inches wide and 27 inches in length.

But as time went by, the loggers had to go further and further inland to harvest the trees necessary for shingle production. As a result, processes had to be implemented to get the massive trees cut into smaller sections while in the woods, and then down to the mills for further processing.

Working in the Woods and Skid Roads

After the loggers moved inland, the massive trees were felled by hand using axes or large two-man band saws. Once the trees were down, workers went in and cut off all the branches and limbs so that the log could be dragged easier. Then dependent upon the size and length of the tree, it was cut into smaller sections, typically between 10 feet and 14 feet in length.

Given the varying terrain and often the wetness of the ground, smaller trees were cut and laid across the path where the log would be transported. This made the task of dragging the logs easier. Typically, a logger would also sit on the log that was being dragged and apply grease to the skid road logs, making it easier to pull the log.

If possible, logs were also lifted by a series of pulleys up onto wooden wagons and driven out of the forests by teams of horses or oxen.

In some areas, the size of the trees and the terrain made it impossible to transport large logs. In those situations, the logs were cut into smaller sections called “rounds,” which were typically 54 inches in length.

The rounds were then split into chunks called “bolts.” This splitting was often done in the woods right next to where the tree had been felled.

Author’s note: Where there was a river or large fast-flowing stream that emptied into Puget Sound, the trees were cut into bolts and floated down to the Sound by loggers called “bolt pushers.”

But transporting the bolts or logs down to the mills was only the start of the process for manufacturing shingles that were suitable for the ultimate consumer.

Shingle Mill Processes

When the bolts arrived at the mill area, they were offloaded and stacked along the docks next to the mills. In some cases, larger logs had also been transported to the dock area, and they were later split into rounds and bolts adjacent to the mill.

Once the millworkers were ready for the bolts, the 54-inch-long bolts were taken inside the mill and typically cut in half by pushing them through a large saw at the end of a steam-driven conveyor belt.

After the bolt or smaller round was at the desired length, it was picked up by a skilled millworker, called a shingle weaver, who then hand-processed the wood through a rotating saw that cut the bolt or small round into shingles. This task was extremely dangerous and many of the shingle weavers lost fingers, thumbs or worse performing this task.

After being cut, the shingles were transferred by hand over to another station. There, other expert millworkers placed the individual shingles in stacks where they were then tied together into tightly bound bundles.

Once a bundle was complete, it was placed on a platform or large pallet until the pallet was covered with bundles of shingles 6 to 8 feet tall. The bundles were then bound together on the pallet and pushed over to an area that contained a dry kiln.

The freshly split shingles had to be dried in a steam-driven dry kiln to remove all the moisture, to ensure that they did not warp later. Steam heat from a wood-burning stove outside the dry kiln was transported into the dry kiln via pipes. With the steam heat, the moisture was released in the form of evaporation, drying out the shingles.

According to historical accounts, in some cases the shingles had to remain in a dry kiln for a couple of months to get all the moisture out of the wood.

Once the shingles were sufficiently dried they were removed from the dry kiln, and stacked and stored outside for shipment. At a later point they were manually loaded up on freight train cars and/or steamboats and transported to their final destination, where they were used as siding or roofing materials.

Author’s final notes: The manufacture of red cedar shingles was fraught with danger at every stage. There were numerous loggers who lost their lives or were severely injured in the woods felling, loading/dragging and transporting the logs.

The workers at the shingle mills faced extreme peril almost every day. There are numerous accounts of workers losing their fingers or worse with bands breaking and saws malfunctioning. One such account was reported in the April 8, 1909 Edmonds Tribune-Review. The headline read, “Jake Yost Has Narrow Escape.” The article stated, “Jake Yost had a narrow escape from serious injury when some of the teeth from a large circular saw for some reason unexplained left the saw. Mr. Yost was hit by the flying missiles. Three flesh wounds resulted, one just above the left eye being the most serious, another on the tip of his nose and the other embedded in his chin”.

Also numerous shingle mills and dry kilns ignited and burned. The A.M. Yost mill burned to the ground one day, and the assumed cause was sparks from the freight train’s smoke stack that landed on the mill’s wooden roof.

It should also be noted that to keep the shingle mills running daily, between 30 and 40 cords of firewood was required to power the wood burning stoves/furnaces, boilers and equipment. That amount of wood had to be chopped every day by mill workers to keep the operations running — a task that was also arduous and perilous.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Port Ludlow Museum, Wikimedia Commons and the University of Washington Digital Collections for their assistance in the research of this article.