Home + Work: Hello, hibernation

In our world (local female small business owners), there is a strong emphasis on healing journeys and intentionality. We run our businesses through that lens, believing that the better and more evolved we become as humans, the better we can be for our clients, our collaborators, our families, our friends, and our communities.

As far as we’re concerned, it’s a fine line between private and public actions, though. Through our joint venture, The Coast, we’ve had 70+ conversations within our community. We’ve hosted about a dozen events—everything from vision boarding to mini Akashic Records readings and private movie screenings to a party at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

We spent last year experimenting with what jointly felt good to us and provided lasting value to our community. Did we bring them closer to themselves and each other? Did we help them grow their businesses? Did it all feel fun?

This year, we’re reeling it in. Just a little.

Because right now? Right now we’re hibernating.

There is an outwardly strong push in January to hit the ground running, to become a new version of self. We’re seeing many people adjacent to our community hosting vision boarding workshops and goal-setting sessions, etc. etc. etc.

We support whatever works for you.

But, the more we sat back and got real about our resistance to putting the pedal to the metal and all of that, we learned that this season—as it’s spelled out in the stars and felt in our bodies—isn’t necessarily meant for investing in growth mode.

That’s not to say that if you’re feeling gung-ho about your goals and putting together visions for the future, you’re off base.

That is to say, though, that if you’re looking at what everyone else is doing and wondering why you still feel so tired, you don’t have to follow the New Year New Me herd.

Since we just used a mammal metaphor, let’s continue it. Many species turn down their metabolisms, get cozy, and either sleep or slowly mosey around until spring awakens their innate nature to rebuild.

The holidays were a lot. Between family and work obligations (and our party!), we danced right up to that ball drop (East Coast time on the West Coast because we have young kids and were tired) and then we put on our sweatsuits and napped on and off until, well, now.

Truth be told, we’ll probably continue to nap on and off for at least the next month.

If you’re feeling a desire to move slowly and to spend some time in rest and introspection, too, here are some of the things we’re doing right now, because same:

– Flipping through the pages of our new Many Moons 2024 Planner and actually reading the stories and advice sprinkled within it

– Sipping lots of tea (head to Treasures & Teas in Edmonds to meet the new owners if you haven’t already)

– Driving with the music off and the company of our thoughts

– Sitting next to each other in a comfortable silence

– Making a general list of what quarterly events sound juicy and helpful to our community without filling in the details—this year, we’re letting those details present themselves without force and with minimal potential partner pestering

– Journaling, meditating, and taking deep breaths

– Enjoying the longer hair appointments we haven’t been able to prioritize (Whitney goes to Wilder & Co in Perrinville. Emilie goes to Reiman’s Creations in Lynnwood)

– Permitting ourselves to just be—no agenda, no monetization, no new…anything

What about you? Are you feeling raring to go or more of a need for stillness? No answer is wrong—we’re just here to ask if it’s the right answer for you.

— By Whitney Popa and Emilie Given

Whitney Popa is a writer and communications consultant in Edmonds and Emilie Given is a virtual assistant agency owner in Lynnwood. They write this column together to share work-from-home ideas. They love where they live and are grateful the virtual world allows them to achieve more work/life harmony. They also co-host a weekly podcast where they share their entrepreneurship journeys while learning about those of others. You can learn more about Emilie here and more about Whitney here.