‘Inspirational Gardens Around World’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Jan. 22 meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Dee Montpetit, garden designer and organizer of global garden tours, at its Monday, Jan. 22 meeting.
Moutpetit’s topic will be “Inspirational Gardens Around the World.” On her tours, she has visited hundreds of gardens, and she will share some of her favorite and most inspirational places — with ideas for local gardens.
Floretum’s meetings are held in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.
