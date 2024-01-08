Jan. 30 event to honor EWHS drama teacher, raise funds for students’ New York City trip

Edmonds-Woodway High School theater students both past and present — along with some surprises — will come together at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 to honor longtime EWHS drama teacher Bruce Mindt’s legacy and fundraise for his final, biennial trip to New York City with Play Production (EWHS’ audition-only theater group).

Organizers say the fundraiser is necessary for all students to be able to attend due to changes in Edmonds School District funding.

Mindt has been teaching high school theater in the Edmonds School District for almost 35 years. In 2023, he was honored with a Tony Award Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theatre Education, and the community he’s impacted is ready to celebrate.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 for In Mindt Condition: A Tribute Concert. Tickets are available at www.gofundme.com/BruceMindt and at the door.

EWHS alumnus Lauren Paris, award-winning actress and singer and well known on the Chicago theater and cabaret scene, will host and perform during the concert. Paris will share the stage with fellow alum Andrew Leonard, a musician, songwriter and music educator based in New York City.

“Mr. Mindt’s impact is colossal,” said Paris. “While organizing his Tony nomination and this concert, the quote continually heard is ‘he’s the best teacher I’ve ever had. Ever.'”

Mindt has led his students’ biennial theatre trip to New York for almost two decades, giving the school’s performing artists and backstage creatives a firsthand experience of navigating Manhattan, and enjoying the experience of the best of Broadway. Proceeds of the Jan. 30 evening will help underwrite their transportation, lodging and ticket costs.

In spring 2023, Mindt was recognized as one of 16 exemplary national theatre teachers by the Tony Awards organization, in partnership with Carnegie-Mellon University. In this national pool, Mindt received an Honorable Mention in the organization’s Excellence In Theatre Education Awards. Over 700 American teachers were nominated for this distinguished recognition.

Paris, member of Actors Equity Association, has been seen locally at The Village Theatre, and originated roles on famed Chicago stages. Other credits include Percy in The Spitfire Grill, Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and the first Chicago productions of RENT and Spring Awakening. For the past five seasons she’s headlined The Wrigley Building’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Chicago, which serves as the official kickoff to the nationally syndicated Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

Paris will be accompanied by fellow Edmonds-Woodway graduate Andrew Leonard, who is following in Mindt’s footsteps by serving as director of vocal music/managing theater director at Grace Church School, a prestigious independent school in Greenwich Village. Performing credits include Feinstein’s 54 Below, Carnegie Hall, The 5th Avenue Theatre, 3 Dollar Bill- NYC, The Sultan Room, NYU Skirball Center, and more.

Edmonds-Woodway Choral Arts Director Charlotte Reese will serve as accompanist. Videography will be contributed by another Edmonds-Woodway theater grad, Brandon Tiehen.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.