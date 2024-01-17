Karen Haase Herrick new president of ACE Board of Directors

Karen Haase Herrick has been elected president of the board of directors of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE). She replaces Michelle Dotsch, who resigned as president after being elected to the Edmonds City Council.

Herrick, who served as vice president of ACE for 2022 and 2023, brings both local and national leadership experience to the organization. She was an appointed commissioner for the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission from August 2019 through January 2021, leading the work group that focused on zoning. Her prior experience includes health policy work as president of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders, membership on a strategic policy committee for the American Hospital Association, CEO/executive director of the Northwest Organization of Nurse Leaders and executive operations-level responsibilities for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. As an Army nurse and Vietnam-era veteran, Herrick said she has great passion for the housing needs of veterans and “wounded warriors.”

Additional board members are Vice President Lynne Chelius, Secretary Larry Williamson; Treasurer Beate Gresham and Member-at-Large Gerald Bernstein. “This well-rounded board brings broad experience from law, the financial services, library science, medicine and business modeling,” said Herrick, who said she is excited to work with “a group that can think outside the box with compassion and innovation to address land use issues in Edmonds.”

During 2024, ACE plans to focus on the implementation of housing bills HB 1337 and HB 1110, the update of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan, and a whole-system approach to land use changes interacting with the city’s climate plan, the tree code, stormwater management and critical aquifers management among other concerns.

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds describes itself as “a citizen-run organization which works to support responsible development that respects and complements the character of Edmonds.” Learn more at aceedmonds. org or housing.aceedmonds.org.