Reminder: Kenmore Air’s Chuck Perry to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers Jan. 9 meeting

Chuck Perry, the chief executive overseeing operations of both seaplanes and land planes for Kenmore Air, will be the guest speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers Tuesday, Jan. 9 meeting.

Perry will be giving a short overview of the origins and continuing innovations of the largest seaplane airline in the U.S., in continuous operation since 1946.

The meeting will be at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to all. For more information regarding the presentation or Olympic Fly Fishers, visit olympicflyfishers.com.