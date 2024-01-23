Lara Okoloko appointed to Hazel Miller Foundation board

The Hazel Miller Foundation has appointed clinical social worker Lara Okoloko to its board of directors.

A 20-year resident of Edmonds who runs a family therapy practice, Okoloko also teaches social work at the University of Washington. She and her husband are raising two middle school-aged children.

“The Hazel Miller Foundation board was excited to learn of the appointment of Lara Okoloko to our governing board,” said Board Chair Diana White. “Her expertise supporting families impacted by substance use disorder and the compounding effects on our communities will truly expand our capacity to better understand the challenges facing our service area of South Snohomish County.”

“I love the Edmonds community. I am really excited to be a part of the legacy of Hazel Miller and support the work of so many people making Edmonds a great place to live and work,”Okoloko said.

The first round of 2024 grants will be awarded in February 2024 and announced soon after.