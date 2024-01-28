Letter to the editor: Do we need paid community commentators?

Editor:

The gatekeepers of public engagement and citizen input are at it again. The city continues its plan to pay hand-selected groups of people to provide feedback on public programs and there is evidence that their input will be given enhanced weight. If you fall within one of these privileged groups, you will be paid up to $1,000 to engage. One thousand dollars. Director of Planning and Development. Susan McLaughlin, has stated that this process will be used in the Planning Department’s vision and plan for the next 20 years.

When a city seeks to make citywide policy, aren’t all the residents and voters together the best course for democracy and isn’t that preferable to paid community commentators?

Edmonds voted out our former mayor; voters said a lack of transparent public engagement was one big reason for that. Mike Rosen was elected to return a voice to all Edmonds residents.

One thing that stands out to me is that many of these prioritized groups, far from having limited participation in public debate, have many “activists” within their communities. This is a great thing! But then one wonders why some on city staff feel the need to pay them for their input?

You can find more information here. Also, for more background, see the Reader view, “Equitable Engagement Framework Not What it Purports to Be,” here.

If you also feel that this biased program should be eliminated, please contact Mayor Rosen at mike.rosen@edmondswa.gov. Mayor Rosen’s phone number is: 425-771-0246.

Lynne Chelius

Edmonds