Letter to the editor: ESD bond would finally transition 6th grade to middle school

Editor:
The Edmonds School District is the only school district in our region where sixth graders attend elementary school. Northshore, Everett, Shoreline, Seattle, Bellevue and Lake Washington School Districts (to name a few!) include 6th grade as part of their middle school program.
If approved, Proposition 1 would standardize three-year middle schools by the 2028-29 school year in the Edmonds School District. It’s about time.
As a former high school teacher and assistant principal, and as a graduate of the Edmonds School District, I can speak directly to the importance of including sixth grade in middle school.
First, middle schoolers rotate classes (e.g., math, science, English, etc.). And for good reason: these classes are often taught by teachers with subject-area endorsements.
Second, middle schoolers have access to science labs, whereas elementary students don’t. This puts our students at a competitive disadvantage relative to students in neighboring districts.
Third, a three-year middle school experience provides more continuity for both students and parents. It’s difficult to build authentic relationships in a two-grade school.
Fourth, learning standards like Common Core are written, and intended to be delivered, K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Finally, families with sixth-grade students enrolling in Edmonds public schools from neighboring districts shouldn’t have to awkwardly move their children back to elementary school.
Being different is sometimes a good thing. This is not one of those times. It’s long overdue we transition sixth grade to middle school. Please vote yes to approve Proposition 1 on or before Feb. 13.
Kalle Spear
Edmonds resident and ESD parent
I wish schools would focus on improving the education instead of new schools or switching grade placement or upgrades to fields. Our kids are falling behind in relation to their peers around the world and the answer IS new buildings? My elementary school that opened in 1910 is still going strong in the original building loved that school but for some reason ours are falling down and unsuitable after only 50 years? Maybe that’s why our children are falling behind is because we are focused on the wrong things or maybe it is because the people running them aren’t very smart I don’t know but stupid is as stupid does and stupid seems to be a ever growing number of students but hey at least they will be failing in a brand new school.
Notably lacking in these reasons is any data or research that supports Sixth graders doing better academically or social-emotionally when they attend a middle school. That is because there isn’t any overwhelming evidence.
As an educator and current Sixth grade teacher I disagree with the drive to switch the grade to middle school. Sixth grade in elementary school was one of the things that made me want to teach in Edmonds. If we want to support our adolescent students we should be providing research supported pedagogy for them and the unique needs we all have at that age.
And if science labs are so necessary, we should be putting them into the new elementary schools we are building too. After all, they might need to last and stay relevant for another 50 years.
Helping Edmonds improve sixth grade learning is one of the many reasons I’m voting yes for the school bond.
At first I didn’t see the need for building a new middle school—until I understood what a severe disadvantage sixth graders all across our district are at compared with nearly every other sixth grader in our state. Sixth grade curriculum available for purchase is designed for middle school, not elementary school. It’s designed for sixth graders to change classes every period, and teachers who have specialized credentials/endorsements in math, science, language arts, etc, instead of multi-subject certificates.
The Edmonds School District is way behind the times on this. Other districts already made this change decades ago.
