Letter to the editor: Get involved with schools levy and bond campaign

Editor:

The Edmonds School District can run levies and bonds, they can educate the community about their levies and bonds, but they cannot advocate for their own levies and bonds.

That’s where we come in!

We are Yes! for ESD Kids, the parent and community-led group charged with advocating for two upcoming school funding measures: Proposition 1: School Construction Bond, and Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy. The election will be held on Feb. 13.

This month, you’ll start to see and hear from us through a variety of mediums. It’s through the stories we tell about the urgent needs of our schools that we hope to inform, inspire, and rally our community to vote YES by Feb. 13.

We’d love your help and involvement!

Make phone calls with us. Register now for a short shift.

Doorbell with us. Register now to knock on some doors.

Spread the word. Forward this piece to five friends. Encourage them to sign up for updates on the Yes! for ESD Kids website.

Every dollar helps us print mailers, host informational events and get-out-the vote for Feb. 13.

Invite us to present. Whether it’s to your friends, your congregation, your PTA, or your service organization, we’re happy to stop by to make a presentation. Send us an email at yesforesdkids@gmail.com.

Check out our FAQ page. Get your questions answered about Props 1 and 2.

Thank you for your support!

With Gratitude,

Caroline Gaskill

Communications Lead – Volunteer

Yes! for ESD Kids

www.yesforesdkids.org