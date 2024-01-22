Letter to the editor: Rick Steves’ political views at travel events

Editor:

Recently I attended a Rick Steves Europe event. I was looking forward to learning about traveling through Germany and Austria, as my wife and I are planning a trip there this summer.

During the Germany presentation, Rick started talking about Nazi Germany and how a democracy can elect a dictator and how we need to be careful especially in this upcoming election year and then went on to reference the “Dictator for a Day” comment made by Donald Trump in an interview with Sean Hannity. Though Rick never mentioned Trump’s name, he insinuated a comparison of Trump to Hitler. I am not here to defend Trump, but if you watch the actual interview, you will plainly see that Trump, sarcastically, said he would be a dictator for a day so he could close the border and drill, drill, drill, which every President has the right to do with Executive Orders. Trump went on to say after that “one day” he would not be a dictator anymore.

Whether you agree with Trump’s statement or not, for Rick to compare Trump to Hitler is reckless and unnecessary. I am sure that most of us were there to learn about traveling in Germany and Austria and not to hear some overexaggerated, reckless political viewpoint of some travel expert.

Given this, I will not be attending any of Rick Steves’ events in the future.

Rod Schick

Edmonds