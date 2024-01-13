Letter to the editor: Yost Park a public hazard and needs urgent attention

Editor:

With three to four main trails at Yost Park closed, fallen trees are everywhere and many more dangerously leaning over major trails, plus the bridges have been shut down for over a year!

It’s a total mess — ugly, unsafe and unusable — unworthy of the Emerald that is Edmonds. With hundreds of local residents using it per week, it’s a highly trafficked area and very popular for kids, dog walkers and hikers; sadly, it’s now deemed too dangerous.

What’s not popular are the new bike lanes on Bowdoin and 9th. I’ve lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and can count the number of bikers that use it. Can’t some funds be reallocated to the parks instead of pointless bicycle lanes?

Thanks,

Jeremy Steiner

Edmonds