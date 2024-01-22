Mayor announces blue-ribbon panel to focus on city’s ‘financial resiliency’

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen on Monday announced the launch of a blue-ribbon panel of experts to help the city achieve financial resiliency and instill confidence and trust among community members. The panel will utilize the Government Finance Officers Association “Fiscal First Aid” methodology, according to a city news release.

The 12 steps of the process fall into three core stages, the release said: bridge, reform and transform. In bridge, the goal is to avert immediate crises. In reform, the goal is to balance the budget without making things worse in the long run. And in transform, the goal is to come back better, stronger and more resilient than before. This process will include a review of how the city arrived at fiscal distress to help ensure it doesn’t repeat any missteps that were made.

“Ultimately the group will provide actionable recommendations for the recovery and resilience of our finances and help ensure that future decisions are grounded in the use of best practices,” Rosen said. “I look forward to working with this panel as they undergo this unprecedented review, help us rebuild and where necessary reinvent how we generate and spend our precious financial resources on critical, and basic community services.”

The City of Edmonds had a much-smaller-than-anticipated ending fund balance for 2023, which prompted the council to declare a fiscal emergency in October. The challenges are anticipated to continue into 2024 and 2025,

The six-member blue-ribbon panel will report directly to Rosen. Updates and recommendations will be delivered to the Edmonds City Council, with key findings and recommendations shared publicly.

The panel will be led by Mike Bailey, former finance director for the cities of Everett, Redmond, Lynnwood and Renton, among others. He is a former member of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) board of directors and a national trainer and consultant for the GFOA. He has successfully guided cities across the U.S. through this process, the city said.

Bailey has also been a facilitator at several Edmonds City Council retreats, sharing budgeting best practices.

Other members of the panel include:

Troy Rector, CPA, CGMA

A Clark Nuber shareholder in the firm’s Not-for-Profit and Public Sector Service Groups, Troy Rector has led financial statement audits of some of the firm’s largest government entities. He leads single audit engagements covering a range of federal agencies and programs including the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act). In addition, Rector advises organizations concerning compliance with federal grant requirements, including compliance gap analysis, procurement systems, subrecipient monitoring and indirect cost rate proposals.

Scott James, CPA

Scott James served as the City of Edmonds finance director from 2014 to 2020. When he left the city, Edmonds was in a strong financial position and had earned an AAA long-term rating from Standard & Poors. James has also been the finance director for the cities of Mukilteo, Sunnyside, Snohomish and Stanwood. He now serves as the finance director for Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Rick Canning

Rick Canning has 35-plus years as a chief financial officer, leading finances and budgeting at hospitals and health care systems. He has also led the preparation and implementation of many financial turn-around plans. More recently, he was the CFO/COO at Stevens Hospital, a governmental district hospital, including during the hospital’s transition to Swedish Edmonds.

Carl Zapora

Carl Zapora is the former CEO of Verdant Health, where he was responsible for the 200-bed hospital district entity, financial and capital assets. He oversaw a $10 million annual budget and $70 million in assets. Previously, Zapora served as president and CEO of United Way of Snohomish County and vice president and mid-America regional director for United Way of America, with responsibility for 600 United Ways in 20 states.

Darrol Haug

While working for AT&T, Darrol Haug did long-range planning for the Bell System, including long-range revenue forecasting for the local Bell affiliate US West. He has served on several school district committees developing long-range enrollment studies, new school construction, and other levy issues. For Edmonds, he has served on three Economic Development Commissions, two levy committees, and helped develop the Edmonds Strategic Action Plan.

The work of the panel will begin immediately and is expected to conclude mid-year. “I express my deep gratitude to these distinguished individuals for the work they are about to do by sharing their exceptional expertise, experience and vision to our critical need,” Rosen said.