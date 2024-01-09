Meadowdale High School’s ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ runs Jan. 11-13

The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Meadowdale High School’s drama department is hosting three showings of comedy The Play That Goes Wrong on Jan. 11, 12 and 13. The Meadowdale Players’ performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. each night and will be hosted at the school’s blackbox theater, located at 6002 168th St. SW. Tickets range from $8-12.

The play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards.