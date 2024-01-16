MLK Day family program in Edmonds celebrates Dr. King’s legacy

For the sixth straight year, the Edmonds community came together to honor, celebrate and remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King on what would have been the civil rights leader’s 95th birthday.

This year’s event is broken into two parts: a free morning program at the Edmonds Waterfront Center aimed at families and children that included food, music and activities, and a ticketed evening program at Edmonds Center for the Arts featuring speakers and awards presentations.

Spearheaded by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL), the annual event is a key piece of LEVL’s mission to inspire, embrace and sustain Dr. King’s dream of a beloved community. LEVL promotes grassroots involvement centered on love, social and economic justice, fosters a dynamically nourishing environment free of hatred, injustice and poverty, and is inclusive of all people.

“We were a bit concerned about the forecast of cold weather but were fortunate to be blessed with a beautiful day that brought people out from not just Edmonds but all over the region,” said Donnie Griffin, president and founder of LEVL and the driving force behind these events. “The sun brings out and builds on the joyous feeling of what’s happening here today.

“It’s quite a task pulling this together, but what really captures my heart – and keeps me going – is looking out and seeing kids and families from all over the area representing the full range of economic backgrounds, colors and creeds come together in this one place to connect, embrace and celebrate Dr. King’s message and values,” Griffin explained. “This is what keeps the dream alive.

“There’s no question that the world and our community are going through some rough times, from the tragic conflicts in the Middle East to last week’s senseless shooting right here at home,” he continued. “We can’t just excuse this in a beloved community – we have to do better and press against this hate with love. As Dr. King taught us, love is the only thing that can extinguish the flame of hate.”

