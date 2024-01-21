Monthly Edmonds winter market beings Saturday, Jan. 27

The City of Edmonds welcomes the return of its Winter Market on Saturday, Jan. 27. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets.

Local vendors will offer a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry, and home items.

The remaining markets are scheduled for Feb. 24, March 30, and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow City of Edmonds Markets on Facebook for more details.