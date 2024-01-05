New owners take helm at Edmonds’ Treasures and Teas

Treasures and Teas in downtown Edmonds is turning over a new leaf — a tea leaf to be exact. The tea shop located in the Hubbard Building at 102 5th Ave. S. changed hands on New Year’s Eve.

According to a press announcement about the transition, new owners Aaron and Bree Martzke of Edmonds view the tea shop as an opportunity to establish a better work-life balance as first-time small business owners in Edmonds.

“We’re looking forward to a real change of lifestyle going from our normal nine-to-five to something that is more integral to the community we are a part of and where I have spent over half my life in,” Aaron said.

Bree added, “One of the things that I like about the tea shop is that it’s unique. It isn’t something you’re going to find just anywhere with its selection of goods, the combination of teas and the types of nautical-themed gifts. The fact that it also has merchandise that’s specific to Edmonds is really fun, too.”

Treasures and Teas is closed temporarily for reorganization and will reopen on Jan. 8. The Martzkes are planning some initial changes for greater accessibility and to suit the growing number of young families in Edmonds. Recognizing the tea shop’s presence in the community, they intend to preserve many of its offerings while exploring some new directions.

“The plans we have for the shop include expanding its current selection of jewelry and gifts. We’d like to shift to a little more emphasis on local artists and try to collaborate with them and perhaps other businesses in the Edmonds community,” said Aaron.

Customers will continue to find a variety of loose-leaf and bagged teas, tea accessories, nautical-themed gifts and Edmonds souvenirs, the announcement said, but they will also find connection.

“Phyllis [Carlton] and Carla [Gabbett] have created this great rapport with the community and with their regular customers. You hear so many stories from people who have been either new or long-term customers.

“So often it isn’t just about the merchandise. It’s about the relationships with the people who run the store. It’s getting help finding a tea that’s just right for what you or a family member would like or a meaningful gift. It might even be getting advice about where to go out to dinner that’s specific to Edmonds.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build those connections and relationships with the Edmonds community as well as visitors to our town,” she added.

The tea shop is a long-standing fixture in downtown Edmonds. It was first established in 2001 as Abby’s Lighthouse and Tea by the Sea by former owner Marcia Baldwin. In 2011, Phyllis Carlton bought the business and changed the name to Treasures and Teas. She collaborated with store manager Carla Gabbett, who had originally worked with Baldwin. Tea purveyors with over two decades of combined experience, Carlton and Gabbett decided to retire at the close of 2023.