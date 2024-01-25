‘No dogs allowed’: New signs to educate Brackett’s Landing North visitors

Starting Thursday, Jan. 25, the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department will install new signs at Brackett’s Landing North to help educate the public about a new city law that prohibits dogs there.

The city code amendment — approved by the Edmonds City Council in August 2023, closes Brackett’s Landing North — which is a marine sanctuary — to dogs. This only involves the portion of of the city’s waterfront walkway that runs along Brackett’s Landing North, located north of the ferry terminal. The rest of the walkway, from Brackett’s Landing South to Marina Beach, remains open to leashed dogs.

The code amendment was developed by then-City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis. She explained that volunteers who maintain the City’s Dive Park — also located at Brackett’s Landing North — approached the city about closing the area because dogs were disturbing sensitive wildlife areas.

The city’s animal control unit will be contacting and educating people about the new law, the city said in a social media post. More information dogs in City of Edmonds parks can be found here.