No city findings in latest state audit but letters issued related to COVID grant monitoring, payroll

During a virtual audit exit conference covering 2022, the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) said Thursday that the City of Edmonds had corrected past issues related to federal grant audits of American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, the auditor’s office did issue two management letters: One related to the city’s monitoring of COVID-19 relief grant subrecipients to ensure they comply with federal requirements and the other pointing to deficiencies in the city’s internal controls regarding payroll. According to the auditor’s office, a management letter cover control deficiencies, non-compliance, abuse or errors that have “a less-than-material effect” on audit objectives. Management letters are referenced, but not included, in the audit report. More serious issues are identified as a finding, but the city did not have any of those for 2022. The audit did mention a finding for the Edmonds Public Facilities District — considered “a component” of the city — but the district has a separate governing board that also received those audit results. (More on that below.)

The state auditor’s office conducts yearly audits of all local governments in Washington state. This year’s audit report for Edmonds, which covered Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, includes an accountability audit, a financial statement and federal grant compliance audits.

Accountability audit

The accountability audit assesses whether public funds and assets are protected and accounted for, and whether governments are following applicable laws, regulations and their own policies.

“The city operations complied in all material respects,” Audit Supervisor Maggie Wallis told the council. “However, we did note certain matters over payroll that we are communicating in a management letter.”

The auditor’s office focused on leave accrual and usage for the police department, as well as department directors, Wallis said. While no issues were found in the police department, auditors had concerns about the department directors’ leave usage and timesheets during testing of 2022 timesheets for three City of Edmonds directors and the payroll accountant.

Comparing the leave recorded on the timesheet to that deducted from the leave balances, auditors were unable to obtain eight timesheets for one employee who was on family medical leave and was paid for 70 regular hours. “We were unable to determine whether the regular hours were valid as there was no approved timesheets for the period the hours were claimed,” Wallis said. “Additionally, six timesheets were not in agreement with leave usage reports for two employees.” As a result, the auditors “were unable to confirm whether 38 hours of leave should have been deducted from the leave balance,” she added.

“We recommend the city ensure that all employees complete and certify timesheets for each pay period, that timesheets are reviewed and approved, and as part of the review process the city should ensure that any leave recorded on the timesheet. matches that deducted from the leave usage system,” Wallis said. “The city should also review leave usage variance identified during the audit and take corrective action to ensure leave balances are adjusted as needed.”

In addition, the audit office reviewed the city’s financial condition — a baseline procedure for all of its audits — to determine if there were any financial conditions or sustainability issues that should be brought to the city’s attention but didn’t find any as of Dec. 31, 2022, Wallis said.

Auditors also reviewed the city’s fund balance policy, and noted that there are two separate fund balance requirements. While the city met those fund reserve requirements as of Dec. 31, 2022, auditors also reviewed monthly activity in 2023 “and on a monthly level we did see some instances where it did not appear these reserve requirements were met,” Wallis said.

However, the fund balance policy “doesn’t state at what point these measurements should be met,” she said, adding that auditors recommend that the city consider clarifying the benchmarking process “so staff can monitor and ensure compliance with the policy,” Wallis added.

The 2022 accountability audit also reviewed accounts payable and contract compliance, and found that “the city’s controls over disbursements are working effectively and there’s no significant recommendations that we have to bring to your attention,” Wallis said.

Financial statement audit

Results of the financial statement audit were presented by Audit Lead Irina Frolova. The purpose of this audit was to ensure that “the city’s financial statements are fairly presented and free of material errors.” The city was issued a “modified clean opinion” in accordance with government auditing standards. “We noted no issues of noncompliance that were material to the financial statements,” Frolova said.

Auditors did cite the Edmonds Public Facilities District (EPFD) for “a significant deficiency,” noting that “it did not have a process in place to adequately research and implement new accounting standards.” The auditor’s office conducts a separate audit of the facilities district, and these findings were reported directly to the EPDF Board. They were included as part of the city’s audit due to its relationship with the facilities district, Audit Manager Kristina Baylor said. The EPFD is the independent municipal corporation that owns and operates Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). The City of Edmonds in April 2001 created the EPFD to finance, design, construct, operate and maintain the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The facilities district is governed by a five-member board of directors, who are appointed by the city council to serve four-year terms. The finding that was also included in the EPFD’s own state audit.

The facilities district “did not have a process in place to adequately research and implement new accounting standards,” the audit stated. “The district experienced turnover in its accounting department, and management did not dedicate the necessary resources to researching new GASB (Government Accounting Standards Board) standards,” and didn’t implement new lease reporting requirements when completing the financial statements. “Although the district has procedures to review the financial statements,” the audit said, “it didn’t dedicate adequate resources to performing a detailed review to ensure the financial statements and notes were accurate and complete.”

Baylor noted that the facilities district “did correct their financial statements and ultimately allowed us to issue an unmodified or clean opinion on their statements as well.” She also stressed that auditors “noted no internal control recommendations regarding the city’s process to prepare its financial statements.” Audit standards require that the EPFD finding is part of the city report “as their financial activity is also included in your statements as well.”

Federal awards

Federal grant compliance audits are triggered any time the city spends over $750,000 in federal grant funds during the fiscal year, Baylor explained. Auditors found “that the city has complied in all material respects with those grant requirements of receiving the funding,” she said. The grant program that auditors reviewed for 2022 was the city’s COVID-19 relief funding, which amounted to $1.3 million in 2022 — or 69% of the city’s federal expenditures. There were six separate requirements that the auditors tested for, and the audit produced “no significant recommendations” for five out of the six.

The one area highlighted for the city’s attention — in the form of a management letter as noted above — is related to subrecipient monitoring. Of the city’s $1.3 million COVID relief spending in 2022, more than $900,000 was awarded to two organizations — Washington Kids in Transition and the Communities of Color Foundation — to issue emergency household grants on the city’s behalf. There were three elements to that monitoring — providing subrecipients with program requirements, performing risk assessments and monitoring subrecipients’ financial and other reports for program compliance. While the city complied with the first two requirements, the city didn’t verify if subrecipients were required to receive single audits when their total federal expenditures exceeded $750,000. The auditors found that the while the two subrecipients “did not appear to have federal expenditures in 2022 exceeding the threshold requiring a single audit,” they recommended that the city monitor and document compliance with federal requirements in the future.

Baylor also revisited the two findings from the City of Edmonds 2021 audit, which stated 1) the city didn’t have a process in place to eliminate interfund transfers when combining funds for financial reporting related to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and 2) the city’s internal controls were inadequate for ensuring compliance with federal requirements for allowable costs, suspension and debarment, and subrecipient monitoring for COVID relief funds. “They are both noted as fully corrected,” Baylor said. The federal grant issue related to subrecipient monitoring noted in the 2022 audit “is similar to the prior audit, but it is not significant enough to be reported as a repeat finding,” she added.

Other exit recommendations included in the audit report included:

– The city should create a written policy to ensure that electronic fund transfers comply with state law to prevent unauthorized individuals from initiating or modifying a transfer.

– The city should ensure the written record of city council meetings “demonstrates compliance with the laws by including the time executive sessions will conclude and open sessions reconvene.”

The final audit report for the city is scheduled to be released Thursday, Jan. 18 and can be found at this link. You can also sign up to be notified by email when the audit reports are posted to the SAO website here.

— By Teresa Wippel