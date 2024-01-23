Nominations now open for Rick Steves Service Above Self award

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is once again seeking nominations for the Rick Steves Service Above Self award. The award recognizes an Edmonds resident for their commitment to their company and our community — “whose mix of service and citizenship can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home,” the Rotary Club said in its announcement.

Last year’s winner was Lynn Heitritter, a former site coordinator for Lahai Health. She and her husband Ron created a group of volunteers who have been welcoming refugees into the Edmonds community since 2018. If you know of someone deserving of this award, visit https://www.edmondsrotary.com/rick-steves-award. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 4, 2024.

The winner will be recognized at an awards ceremony Feb. 20 during the Rotary meeting/luncheon at Claire’s Restaurant. The award will be presented by Rick Steves and includes $250 in cash and a personal memento.