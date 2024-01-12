North Sound Church hosting Tunes and Treats Event Jan. 21

Edmonds’ North Sound Church invites the community to beat the winter blues with Tunes and Treats from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, featuring jazz, funk and fusion.
Enjoy familiar songs such as “Blue Bossa,” “All of Me,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Mac the Knife,” “Georgia on My Mind” and many more. Hot coffee and pastries will be served during this free event.
The church is located at 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
