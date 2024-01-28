Online meeting Feb. 13 to provide update on Unocal Edmonds cleanup site

Representatives of the Washington State Department of Ecology and Chevron Environmental Management Company will host an online meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 to give updates on the decades-long cleanup effort aimed at making the former petroleum storage facility and asphalt plant adjacent to the Edmonds Marsh safe for humans and wildlife.
The meeting is a followup to an in-person meeting in December 2023, which drew about 45 people to Edmonds City Hall’s Brackett Room.
The online presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Register here to join via Zoom. Submit questions between now and Feb. 6, 2024 here.
You are also invited to take a two-minute survey here to help organizers better understand how to improve public outreach efforts.
For more information, visit Unocal Edmonds Bulk Fuel Terminal 0178 – (5180) (wa.gov).
