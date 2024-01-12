Operation Paint to Heal gallery of veterans’ art unveiled in Lynnwood

Dozens gathered at Lynnwood City Hall Wednesday to appreciate fine art made by local veterans. Many of those who came to the gallery’s premiere were veterans or members of Gold Star families who lost a loved one as a result of their military service.

“Operation Paint to Heal” focuses on the use of arts as a therapeutic reprieve from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. One of the evening’s featured artists was Jake Powell, a Marine who rediscovered a love for art after several years of service as an infantry squad leader in Afghanistan. Powell described making art as an immersive experience that empties his mind of negative and stressful thoughts. Another featured artist, Edmonds resident Michael Reagan, uses his portraits as a way to reconnect families through the Fallen Heroes Project.

The event was put together by the Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program (PNW Vet Assist) and the Lynnwood Arts Commission. PNW Vet Assist hosts monthly painting events and some talented painters took the opportunity to show their work at the inaugural exhibit. Planners and viewers alike are looking forward to next year’s show.