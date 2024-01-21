Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Jan. 22-26

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight Jan. 22-26:

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound State Route 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday morning, Jan. 26.

A single lane of eastbound SR 104 between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday morning, Jan. 26.

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday morning, Jan. 26. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp and the off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest also will close at these times.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between 236th Street Southwest and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday morning, Jan. 26.