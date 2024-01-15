Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-5 early Monday

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 5 just south of 44th Avenue West early Monday morning, the Washington State Patrol said.
According to a state patrol news release, the 45-year-old Seattle woman was standing in the northbound lane of I-5 when she was hit around 3:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle driver, a 31-year-old Granite Falls woman, was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital with injuries, the patrol said.
Northbound I-5 was closed at 220th Street Southwest while law enforcement officers investigated the collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The freeway was reopened around 6 a.m. Monday.
