Poet’s Corner: Across the miles…, The Strength of My Father, Who am I?

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Across the miles…

We met through questions

that turned into friendship.

When you laugh and speak,

my smile spans the distance between us.

When you cry,

your tears run down my face.

And when we leave this earth,

we will meet as dear and longtime friends

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

The Strength of My Father

My father,

one of the kindest people

I have ever known.

He cared for the elderly

at a facility our family owned.

A lovely mansion on a hill

with chandeliers and oriental rugs

and fireplaces to warm old bones.

One day he told me

he attended a funeral

for one of the residents.

Tears began to flow.

He said he was the only one there.

No family attended,

even though they lived nearby.

He was gentle and honorable

but ready to fight for others

who could not do so on their own.

He told me a story

when at age twelve

he grabbed a shotgun

and aimed it at his grandmother’s

drunken, abusive husband.

He told him to leave and never return.

He taught me about life.

How to treat people

How to be of help

How to be kind

How to be…

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Who am I?

“Who am I” you ask?

Oh—a little bit of this and that.

This being a woman of a certain age

filled with memories and experiences.

Some too precious to recite.

That being a woman

still in awe of “this”

and wanting more of “that.”

I am an artist

with random paint

and colorful words.

I am the wife, mother, and grandmother

to some incredible humans

I’ve been blessed to know.

I am a traveler,

honored to meet and share what I love

with others on this earth.

That’s pretty much it…

for now.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Diane W Naab is an artist and published author. Her love of travel takes her often to Europe, and always Paris. She lives the creative life a ferry ride from Seattle, and counts owning an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska as one of her favorite adventures.

Diane hosts a weekly writing critique group.