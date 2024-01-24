Poet’s Corner: Scheming shadows, Karachi, The Scent of Blood

Scheming shadows

On a pure, cream wall
I was five and New York City was scary

When Mummy went out for dinner
My room felt silent
Fear can sound deafening

That ominous click of her heeled shoes
Sounding further into the distance
I knew then that she was leaving

My fat little fingers would ache
Waiting to touch her silken black hair
Perfectly woven into a single plait
Sashaying gracefully down her back

A comforting memory
A reminder that she would return

Sometime
(what seemed like a very long time)
Later
The key would turn in the lock
Rustle of her clothes outside my door

The furtive shadows
On the cream wall,
They would shrink

It was then that
I felt less shriveled
Less tiny,
Less bare
It was then that
my breath calmed down

My mind reminded
(my still) frightened self
That it was her

Those careful, considerate
footsteps by my bed

Soft so that I was not disturbed
But distinct enough
So that I, my slightly trembling self
Knew that Mummy was home

And then suddenly
the scent of Chanel no 5
Her silk sari brushing against my
wet, trembling cheek

The touch of soft fabric
A whiff of her perfume
all a reminder
Of what Mummy felt like

The shadows would shrivel now
Their schemes shredded
Like bits of paper
Fluttering aimlessly in the moonlight

A little girl felt that she had been saved
She smiled as she slept
New York City was safe again

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Karachi

Crossing continents
Cradling cultures

I long for memory
Something to keep me warm
As another new country
becomes home

So I go back to roots
To images in my mind
Sounds nestling softly in my soul

The only consistent place
In my life as a whole

Born in a perfect Karachi winter
Something like spring in Seattle

I like to go back to the city of my birth
It’s not quite mine
I left it behind

Still I like to pretend
Adopt an air of propriety
Like I have some right

Here goes:

A medley of sounds
the clatter of tea-cups in the kitchen,
the house-maid’s chatter
Conversation of crows

My Karachi
It’s gorgeous winter sun
Relatives oozing out of nooks and corners
Aunties leaving lipstick marks on my cheek

Warm memories come flooding back
Hopscotch in the garden
The chaos of much loved cousins
Cosy shawls, cool Karachi evenings

The tepid waters of unclean yet insanely welcoming beaches
Racing barefoot across wet grass with never forgotten friends

Personal remarks and private vendettas

Coffee, tea, lunch and dinner
Who’s who? Saint or sinner?

Engulfed in a social whirl
When I was young (blush)
Boy met girl

In a rush it seems to be over
I’m back on a plane,
slicing through skies
towards foreign shores

It was nice to embrace home
for a bit
I like to pretend
that I have a home

‘for a bit’.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

The Scent of Blood

Sometimes in the middle of my

nightmare

I can smell the blood

I won’t call it stench (as you know we do)

I will call it scent

Because at some bizarre level

It seems easier to put a positive spin

On what what has colossally spiraled to be

terror beyond belief

So when I am jerked out of my stillness

Out of the comfort of my soft bed

My silken sheets

When it seems like someone is putting their hand down my throat

Trying to grasp my heart in their fist

And my nightmare sits on top of me

Holding down my struggling, wheezing self

Then I will just call it the Scent of Spilled Blood,

Not Stench

My small contribution.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Diane W Naab is an artist and published author. Her love of travel takes her often to Europe, and always Paris. She lives the creative life a ferry ride from Seattle, and counts owning an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska as one of her favorite adventures.

Diane hosts a weekly writing critique group.

 

 

