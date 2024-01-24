Poet’s Corner: Scheming shadows, Karachi, The Scent of Blood

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Scheming shadows

On a pure, cream wall

I was five and New York City was scary

When Mummy went out for dinner

My room felt silent

Fear can sound deafening

That ominous click of her heeled shoes

Sounding further into the distance

I knew then that she was leaving

My fat little fingers would ache

Waiting to touch her silken black hair

Perfectly woven into a single plait

Sashaying gracefully down her back

A comforting memory

A reminder that she would return

Sometime

(what seemed like a very long time)

Later

The key would turn in the lock

Rustle of her clothes outside my door

The furtive shadows

On the cream wall,

They would shrink

It was then that

I felt less shriveled

Less tiny,

Less bare

It was then that

my breath calmed down

My mind reminded

(my still) frightened self

That it was her

Those careful, considerate

footsteps by my bed

Soft so that I was not disturbed

But distinct enough

So that I, my slightly trembling self

Knew that Mummy was home

And then suddenly

the scent of Chanel no 5

Her silk sari brushing against my

wet, trembling cheek

The touch of soft fabric

A whiff of her perfume

all a reminder

Of what Mummy felt like

The shadows would shrivel now

Their schemes shredded

Like bits of paper

Fluttering aimlessly in the moonlight

A little girl felt that she had been saved

She smiled as she slept

New York City was safe again

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Karachi

Crossing continents

Cradling cultures

I long for memory

Something to keep me warm

As another new country

becomes home

So I go back to roots

To images in my mind

Sounds nestling softly in my soul

The only consistent place

In my life as a whole

Born in a perfect Karachi winter

Something like spring in Seattle

I like to go back to the city of my birth

It’s not quite mine

I left it behind

Still I like to pretend

Adopt an air of propriety

Like I have some right

Here goes:

A medley of sounds

the clatter of tea-cups in the kitchen,

the house-maid’s chatter

Conversation of crows

My Karachi

It’s gorgeous winter sun

Relatives oozing out of nooks and corners

Aunties leaving lipstick marks on my cheek

Warm memories come flooding back

Hopscotch in the garden

The chaos of much loved cousins

Cosy shawls, cool Karachi evenings

The tepid waters of unclean yet insanely welcoming beaches

Racing barefoot across wet grass with never forgotten friends

Personal remarks and private vendettas

Coffee, tea, lunch and dinner

Who’s who? Saint or sinner?

Engulfed in a social whirl

When I was young (blush)

Boy met girl

In a rush it seems to be over

I’m back on a plane,

slicing through skies

towards foreign shores

It was nice to embrace home

for a bit

I like to pretend

that I have a home

‘for a bit’.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

The Scent of Blood

Sometimes in the middle of my

nightmare

I can smell the blood

I won’t call it stench (as you know we do)

I will call it scent

Because at some bizarre level

It seems easier to put a positive spin

On what what has colossally spiraled to be

terror beyond belief

So when I am jerked out of my stillness

Out of the comfort of my soft bed

My silken sheets

When it seems like someone is putting their hand down my throat

Trying to grasp my heart in their fist

And my nightmare sits on top of me

Holding down my struggling, wheezing self

Then I will just call it the Scent of Spilled Blood,

Not Stench

My small contribution.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Diane W Naab is an artist and published author. Her love of travel takes her often to Europe, and always Paris. She lives the creative life a ferry ride from Seattle, and counts owning an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska as one of her favorite adventures.

Diane hosts a weekly writing critique group.