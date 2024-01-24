Poet’s Corner: Scheming shadows, Karachi, The Scent of Blood

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Scheming shadows
Scheming shadows
On a pure, cream wall
I was five and New York City was scary
When Mummy went out for dinner
My room felt silent
Fear can sound deafening
That ominous click of her heeled shoes
Sounding further into the distance
I knew then that she was leaving
My fat little fingers would ache
Waiting to touch her silken black hair
Perfectly woven into a single plait
Sashaying gracefully down her back
A comforting memory
A reminder that she would return
Sometime
(what seemed like a very long time)
Later
The key would turn in the lock
Rustle of her clothes outside my door
The furtive shadows
On the cream wall,
They would shrink
It was then that
I felt less shriveled
Less tiny,
Less bare
It was then that
my breath calmed down
My mind reminded
(my still) frightened self
That it was her
Those careful, considerate
footsteps by my bed
Soft so that I was not disturbed
But distinct enough
So that I, my slightly trembling self
Knew that Mummy was home
And then suddenly
the scent of Chanel no 5
Her silk sari brushing against my
wet, trembling cheek
The touch of soft fabric
A whiff of her perfume
all a reminder
Of what Mummy felt like
The shadows would shrivel now
Their schemes shredded
Like bits of paper
Fluttering aimlessly in the moonlight
A little girl felt that she had been saved
She smiled as she slept
New York City was safe again
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Karachi
Crossing continents
Cradling cultures
I long for memory
Something to keep me warm
As another new country
becomes home
So I go back to roots
To images in my mind
Sounds nestling softly in my soul
The only consistent place
In my life as a whole
Born in a perfect Karachi winter
Something like spring in Seattle
I like to go back to the city of my birth
It’s not quite mine
I left it behind
Still I like to pretend
Adopt an air of propriety
Like I have some right
Here goes:
A medley of sounds
the clatter of tea-cups in the kitchen,
the house-maid’s chatter
Conversation of crows
My Karachi
It’s gorgeous winter sun
Relatives oozing out of nooks and corners
Aunties leaving lipstick marks on my cheek
Warm memories come flooding back
Hopscotch in the garden
The chaos of much loved cousins
Cosy shawls, cool Karachi evenings
The tepid waters of unclean yet insanely welcoming beaches
Racing barefoot across wet grass with never forgotten friends
Personal remarks and private vendettas
Coffee, tea, lunch and dinner
Who’s who? Saint or sinner?
Engulfed in a social whirl
When I was young (blush)
Boy met girl
In a rush it seems to be over
I’m back on a plane,
slicing through skies
towards foreign shores
It was nice to embrace home
for a bit
I like to pretend
that I have a home
‘for a bit’.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
The Scent of Blood
Sometimes in the middle of my
nightmare
I can smell the blood
I won’t call it stench (as you know we do)
I will call it scent
Because at some bizarre level
It seems easier to put a positive spin
On what what has colossally spiraled to be
terror beyond belief
So when I am jerked out of my stillness
Out of the comfort of my soft bed
My silken sheets
When it seems like someone is putting their hand down my throat
Trying to grasp my heart in their fist
And my nightmare sits on top of me
Holding down my struggling, wheezing self
Then I will just call it the Scent of Spilled Blood,
Not Stench
My small contribution.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Diane W Naab is an artist and published author. Her love of travel takes her often to Europe, and always Paris. She lives the creative life a ferry ride from Seattle, and counts owning an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska as one of her favorite adventures.
Diane hosts a weekly writing critique group.
