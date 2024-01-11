Police: Suspect in Jan. 3 murder of rideshare driver was arrested outside his Edmonds Way residence

Edmonds police said Wednesday that the Edmonds man arrested in connection with the Jan. 3 murder of 31-year-old Abdikadir Gedi Shariif lived a block away from the crime scene.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 without incident by members of the Snohomish County Violent Offenders Task Force after he walked away from his residence in the 23500 block of Edmonds Way, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. “At the time of his arrest, the suspect was armed with two handguns and was wearing body armor,” McClure said, adding that no injuries occurred during the arrest.

The suspect was transported to the Edmonds Police Department, where detectives interviewed him before he was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder. It is the policy of the My Neighborhood News Network to not release the names of suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

Shariif was killed just after 10:15 p.m. Jan. 3. He was working as a rideshare driver and had just dropped off an Edmonds customer returning from vacation. After departing the drop-off point, Shariif drove westbound on 236th Street Southwest and, with a green signal, began making a left-hand turn onto Edmonds Way. The suspect was crossing from west to east at the same crosswalk Shariif entered during his turn. Without warning, the suspect fired multiple times at Shariif, “mortally wounding him,” McClure said. The victim later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives received multiple tips and collected several types of evidence during the investigation, which involved numerous search warrants, McClure said. After the suspect’s arrest, a search warrant was served on his residence and additional evidence was recovered.

“This investigation is an excellent example of community involvement, tireless detective work and collaboration among law enforcement partners,” McClure said. Now that the suspect is in custody, detectives will continue their investigation, which will include “a thorough analysis of the firearms that were recovered,” he added.