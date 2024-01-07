Prep girls basketball: Sizzling Mavs tie school record with 96-89 win over Islanders

After scoring 90 points just the night before, would the Meadowdale Mavericks have anything left in their tank for a big non-league matchup against the visiting Mercer Islands Islanders on Saturday?

Yes, the high-octane Mavericks showed they can fire on all cylinders and light it up on consecutive nights (plus some) as the team scored inside, from mid-range and from beyond the 3-point arc throughout the game. Then with a late surge, the Mavs were able to edge out a hot Mercer Island squad 96-89 to earn the win at Meadowdale High School.

The 96 points scored by Meadowdale on Saturday tied a school girls basketball team record. It was also the most points scored not only for the Mavs’ girls team this year but for any Wesco League team — girls or boys — this 2023-2024 season.

The two teams combined for 21 made 3-pointers in the contest; the collective 185 points scored by both squads was a season-high involving any Wesco League team — again, girls or boys.

“It was crazy,” said Mavs’ junior Audrey Lucas. “We were just going back-and-forth, everyone was shooting threes and getting buckets; the crowd was going crazy.”

Lucas contributed 23 points in the game, with all 11 of her field goals coming low in the paint as the Islanders didn’t have anyone who could slow down the Mavs’ 6-foot post player.

Eight different Mavericks scored Saturday, with Gia Powell’s 30 points leading the team; the senior also grabbed 13 rebounds in the contest. Kaiya Dotter contributed 12 points, all in the second half, while Mia Brockmeyer added 11 points for the Mavs.

Lucas said it’s important for the success of the team that many pitch in and score. “We practice a lot, making sure everyone gets shots up and passing,” she said. “Our offense relies on everyone getting good shots, and we’re always looking for the open pass.”

After Meadowdale pushed its five-point halftime lead to 52-43 early in the second half, the Islanders steadily fought their way back and pulled even with the Mavs four times in the fourth quarter, the first at 74-74 with 6:45 to go after a Caitlin Monahan 3-pointer.

But after each tie, Meadowdale was able to edge back out in front; then in the game’s final 3:07, the Mavs left the Islanders in the dust with a 16-9 run to secure the victory.

Monahan, who averages 16.7 points per contest, led the Islanders’ charge on Saturday with a game-high 38 points, including a school-record 11 from 3-point range. Other Islanders in double-figure scoring were Anna Marsh with 16 points, Anna Mock with 15 and Elianna Weiss with 13.

With the win, the Mavericks raised their overall record this season to 12-2, and the team continues to hold the No. 4 spot in the WIAA 3A RPI statewide ranking. Mercer Island fell to 8-5 overall, but that mark is somewhat misleading as three of the Islanders’ losses came to strong teams at a four-day invitational tournament in Las Vegas last month.

Meadowdale second-year Assistant Coach Joe Cooper acknowledged that the coaching staff scheduled the tough non-league contest against Mercer Island (and other games this season against top teams like Lake Washington, Glacier Peak, Lynden and Lynden Christian) to test and improve their Maverick squad.

“It’s getting us ready for the postseason,” Cooper said of the tough Meadowdale non-league slate this year. “We’re going to play some really good teams coming up and getting some experience being in close games against good competition just gets us ready.”

From a player’s standpoint, Lucas agreed. “It’s good because, especially for when we get into districts and playoffs, you want to be able to be ready for those hard games,” she said.

There’s still four weeks and seven games remaining in the Mavericks’ regular season, but Lucas can’t help but think ahead to the postseason and returning to the Tacoma Dome where the Mavs came one win short from playing for a top-six finish and earning a state tournament trophy last season.

“We’re hoping to get to state and getting further than last year,” Lucas said.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mercer Island at Meadowdale, Jan. 6

Mercer Island 21 20 28 20 – 89

Meadowdale 29 17 28 22 – 96

Meadowdale individual scoring: Gia Powell 30, Audrey Lucas 23, Kaiya Dotter 12, Mia Brockmeyer 11, Payton Fleishman 8, Samantha Medina 7, Lexi Zardis 3, Lisa Sonko 2, Kylie Richards

Mercer Island individual scoring: Caitlin Manahan 38, Anna Marsh 16, Anna Mock 15, Elianna Weiss 13, Olivia Killian 4, Maya Rathod 3, Taylor Swendrowski

Records: Meadowdale 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-2 overall; Mercer Island 4-1 in 3A KingCo Conference, 8-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski