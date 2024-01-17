Proclamations and presentations dominate Tuesday night Edmonds City Council meeting

It was a night of proclamations, presentations and discussions for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday.

The meeting started with a resolution on behalf of the council, presented by Council President Vivian Olson to Councilmember Neil Tibbott, thanking him for his service as 2023 council president. During Tibbott’s year as council president, he “initiated council workshop-style meetings that encouraged discussion and information sharing on the many complex issues during the year,” Olson said. Tibbott also “consistently displayed the highest levels of professionalism, diplomacy and nonpartisanship while engaged with constituents, city staff and administration and elected officials,” she added.

That was followed by two proclamations delivered by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen: One was for Korean American Day, which a City of Edmonds delegation also read during a Washington State Korean American Day Celebration event Jan. 13. The other was for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, presented Tuesday night to Donnie Griffin, founder and president of the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL). “What’s important is the legacy that Dr. King has left for us: The recipe for love, the recipe for a beloved community,” Griffin told the council. “You are the representative of that beloved community in all that you do publicly, when you disagree or agree or respectfully disagree, which I hope is how you will proceed — the public will follow you.

“I ask you as a body, that you embrace it as leaders of our city,” Griffin added. “The legacy of Dr. King rests on you.”

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett then offered a brief summary of the police investigation that led to the quick arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 3 murder of rideshare driver Abdikadir Gedi Shariif.

She then offered thanks to all who helped in the investigation — from detectives working 15-hour days, to community members sharing numerous tips and to the city council “for your willingness to assist us with police department improvements over the years.” Among them: two canine units that assisted in tracking the suspect back to the apartment where he was eventually arrested; medical kits in patrol vehicles that allowed officers to provide advanced lifesaving efforts so the victim could be transported to the hospital more quickly; a drone unit deployed to assist in mapping the crime scene and a crime analyst to provide critical investigative support. “Without some of that equipment I don’t know that we would have done this quite as quickly and so I wanted to make sure to let you know what your investment has done in assisting us with solving this crime,” Bennett said.

Councilmember Jenna Nand also noted the council’s approval of new commander positions for the department, and in particular complimented Commander Josh McClure “on his culturally appropriate community outreach during the course of this investigation.”

Bennett in turn thanked Nand for her work to arrange a meeting involving police, the victim’s family and members of the rideshare community, which occurred during the LEVL-sponsored Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute event in Edmonds Monday night.

The council also heard the annual report from the Edmonds Business Improvement District (otherwise known as the Edmonds Downtown Alliance or Ed!). See more in the presentation here. And it heard about the busy work schedule of the Edmonds Planning Board in 2024 as it reviews the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, due at the end of the year.

Planning Board Chair Jeremy Mitchell explained that the board — which serves in an advisory capacity to the mayor and the city council — reviews all amendments and elements of the Comprehensive Plan, amendments or modifications to parking, and acquisition and development of all city parks and recreation facilities. It also does subcommittee work on special projects.

In addition to the Comprehensive Plan work, the planning board has on its agenda a review of the city’s development code related to multifamily design standards, accessory dwelling units and general code modernization; tree code development; the Highway 99 community renewal plan and the Landmark 99 property, along with several other topics.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch stressed the importance of public engagement, especially when communicating complicated land use issues.

Councilmember Susan Paine said she would like to see a focus on prioritizing multimodal transportation options and walkability throughout Edmonds.

In other business Tuesday night, the council:

– Learned about Phase I public engagement for the city’s Storm and Surface Water Comprehensive Plan update, which will develop goals and policies for the management of storm and surface waters in the city. Staff said that public engagement was a key component of the update, and identified goals and policies will be incorporated into the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update. The stormwater utility builds, operates and maintains the city’s stormwater management system, which includes pipe, roads, curbs, gutters, culverts, catch basins and flow control and treatment systems. The Storm and Surface Water Comprehensive Plan addresses areas that include flood mitigation, environmental compliance, stormwater retrofits, and stream habitat improvements. Staff said the plan — originally developed in 2010 — must adapt to changing regulations, climate change and growth.

Stakeholder engagement conducted last fall included two online workshops, a table at the Edmonds Holiday Market and a public survey. The two workshops drew a total of 11 participants and the survey collected responses from 37 people. Among the areas of interest from those surveyed: technical assistance for constructing rain gardens on private property, natural yard care, stewardship opportunities to improve stream health and technical assistance for streamside landowners.

Stormwater Engineer Jerry Shuster then provided a draft list of Edmonds Storm and Surface Water Comprehensive Plan goals.

1. Reduce recurring flooding for a safe and healthy community.

2. Replace, protect and maintain stormwater infrastructure.

3. Comply with all applicable regulatory requirements.

4. Reduce the impact of stormwater runoff on aquatic habitat through retrofit projects, prioritized by watershed, that address flow control and water quality improvement.

5. Engage and educate our community on stormwater and surface water issues to promote environmental stewardship opportunities on public and private properties.

6. Devote resources to resolve local storm and surface water issues that require cooperation from and coordination with other stakeholders.

7. Partner with external stakeholders on important regional issues such as salmon recovery, climate change impacts, barrier culvert removal, and emerging contaminants.

8. Train and empower stormwater staff members to thrive in their positions.

9. Adequately fund the stormwater utility to meet all other goals in an equitable and cost-efficient manner.

Numbers 1-3 are “must-haves,” Shuster said. Number 6 is particularly challenging because many of the top priorities mentioned by survey participants — such as daylighting Willow Creek, improving the health of the Edmonds Marsh and projects related to Perrinville Creek — involve multiple jurisdictions, from the Washington State Departments of Ecology and Transportation, to the Port of Edmonds, to nearby cities to tribes.

Councilmember Chris Eck asked about number 8, and what would help empower staff members. Shuster replied that training is key, adding that “people need to understand their jobs.” City Engineer Rob English noted that Shuster in retiring soon, which highlights another important challenge: finding qualified staff.

Next steps for development of the plan are:

– Develop polices and identify stormwater program needs to meet the goals.

– Finalize needed capital project list for the next seven years.

– Develop the draft including a financial plan to pay for the identified needs.

– A second round of public engagement to get feedback.

– Finalize the plan.

Finally, the council discussed two proposals from Council President Vivian Olson related to council meeting schedules: The first is to start council meetings an hour earlier — at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. — in hopes that meetings will be completed by 9 p.m. This would allow “staff and councilmembers to conduct meetings at hours more conducive to mental focus and decision-making,” the council agenda memo noted. The second proposal calls for a “scheduled recess” of council meetings on the last Tuesday of August and the first Tuesday of September.

Councilmembers had mixed reactions to the proposed earlier start time. Concerns were expressed about possible hardships that the earlier start time could pose for both meeting attendees and councilmembers with fixed work schedules and family obligations. There was unanimous support, however, for the idea of a late-summer recess. The council will discuss both ideas further at a future meeting prior to making any decisions.

— By Teresa Wippel