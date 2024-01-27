Properties added to Edmonds Historic Registry; homeowners encouraged to apply for designation

The Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission recently added four properties to the Edmonds Historic Registry, and the commission encourages those with an interest in including their properties to apply for historic designation.

The added properties include those at 820 Main St., 820 Maple St., the Beeson House at 116 4th Ave. N. and the Schneider Building at 100 5th Ave. N. The 820 Maple St. property was originally included on the register in 2011, but was removed in 2018 when questions were raised about renovation work done on the home that had impacted architectural accuracy. After further review, the commission recommended reinstating the designation.