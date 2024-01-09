Reader view: Following court ruling, Ebb Tide owners invite city to discuss options

The owners of The Edmonds Ebb Tide are of course disappointed that the State of Washington Supreme Court denied to hear our petition. It was and remains to be our right to protect our property, its value and our views. Twice before, we had to defend this action by the City of Edmonds and prevailed. We had proposed an alternative to the city; a walkway that could have completed the “missing link” around our property, by deviating the path to Railroad Avenue and rejoining the existing walkway to the south of our property, just as it is done to navigate around the ferry dock. This alternative could have been integrated with the design of the Waterfront Center but the city would not consider it.

The Puget Sound Partnership’s most recent biannual “State of the Sound” report (Nov. 1, 2023) states the overall health of Puget Sound ecosystem still has a way to go before recovery is complete. We believe driving pilings to build a raised walkway would harm, not help, this fragile ecosystem. And what about the cost to the taxpayers? In a commentary this past October in My Edmonds News, Councilman and Finance Committee Chair Will Chen states, “the city has been using the general fund reserve and contingency fund reserve to fund day-to-day operations since January of 2023”. Councilman Chen goes on to say, “This trend of expenditures outpacing revenues can’t continue any more. The administration and the city council must unite to face this financial crisis together. When we find ourselves in the hole, we must stop digging to expand our government.” How much would a project of this size and scope add to the city’s mounting financial woes?

The beach in front of our building (on which we pay property taxes) is owned and will continue to be owned by The Edmonds Ebb Tide. In 2008, the city’s own attorneys at the law firm Ogden Murphy Wallace affirmed this, stating that our association “owns the uplands area, tidelands, and shoreline in front of their building.”

Nothing in the recent ruling changes this. If a walkway is constructed as proposed, the public would only be able to use this walkway as it would clearly demarcate the boundaries of the easement. The public would not be allowed to otherwise deviate onto any part of our beach, as it remains to be private property and this would be trespassing. I invite the city to sit down with us to discuss options that could satisfy both the public’s ability to walk along the Edmonds waterfront and protect the Edmonds Ebb Tide owners’ property rights, values and views, with the least amount of impact on the ecosystem of Puget Sound.

— By Tom Drouin

Tom Drouin is president of the Edmonds Ebb Tide Homeowners Association.