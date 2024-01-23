Reader view: Rick Steves on 1930s Germany — politicizing or good tour guiding? 

Monday, Rod Schick complained in a letter to the editor that I politicized my recent travel talk at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. During that talk, I showed this photograph of a Berlin monument that memorializes the first people Hitler sent to his concentration camps: 96 members of the German parliament (the equivalent of the U.S. House of Representatives) who opposed him.
In 1932, Germany was a democratic republic with a constitution and an elected parliament. It was an election year, and Hitler promised his “lock ‘em up” base (the angry, frightened, racist and lesser-educated of that society, who were bolstered and funded by big corporate interests) that he would enact retribution against his opponents. The Nazi Party had a landslide victory in that election. And soon enough, Hitler became chancellor, created a new security force to stamp out his opposition, and enacted a totalitarian regime.
Each of the 96 slabs on the monument standing in front of Germany’s historic parliament building has the name of a German Pelosi, Romney, Kinzinger or Biden who spoke out against Hitler within a democratic system. And each of them was murdered outright or “locked up” in a concentration camp. Etched into each black slab are their name, political party (not Nazi), birth and death dates, and the location of their murder or the concentration camp they died in.
When we travel, we can learn from history. After standing before those slabs, what else could a good tour guide say, as a proud, freedom-loving American who lives in a land where a wannabe autocrat has essentially the same base, the same “drain the swamp and lock ‘em up” gameplan, and just wants to be our dictator for a day? This year, wearing my “Keep on Travelin’” t-shirt, I’ll be traveling far and wide across the US, from Edmonds to Charlotte, to share the value of travel. And like Rod Schick, a few of my attendees will walk out and vow never to use my guidebooks or take my tours.
— By Rick Steves
Good for you. As the (paraphrased) saying goes, those who don’t know or ignore history are doomed to repeat it.
The person writing to the editor seems to have forgotten January 6th, the fake electors, and the election meddling in Georgia. It’s not just “one comment” by a Presidential candidate. It’s a pattern of behavior, and people like you are telling an important cautionary tale.
Trump was president did he do as Hitler did? Did he lock up or kill his political enemies? Did the Democrats and establishment and media try to persecute him the entire time he was in office why yes they did. Have Democrats and media vilified not just him but all his supporters why yes they have. In fact one could argue Democrats the establishment and media have done much of what they said Trump would do because a outsider as president was unacceptable. I am not here to carry trump’s water but your comparison of what Hitler did and what Trump did during his time in office are apples and oranges. But thanks for the history lesson trump may very well be reelected should we all start packing our bags to leave the country because of your perceived risk?
Jim, Trump has been shouting from the rooftops that he plans to lock up his political enemies: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/11/trump-lock-up-enemies-biden-authoritarian-justice-department-trial.html.
Amy you don’t have to tell me all the awful or concerning things he has said. I look to the actions. My only concern with his action is his fit over the election I too have concerns because of the changes to the election enacted by Democrats by edict without time or manpower and agreed upon rules in the name of a emergency. Which gave a Avenue for a great deal of fraud. I don’t think either party wanted to dig very deep my opinion. But no I didn’t travel to DC to force my elected leaders to do something they shouldn’t of to over throw the government guess we had a few over zealous people not unlike the summer of love but certainly not a legitimate insurrection. If the people really wanted the halls of power there would be little to stop them. Do you know why?
Well, actually yes Jim, you are carrying Trump’s water. Mr. Steves is not comparing what Hitler did to what Trump did, he’s rightly pointing out that Trump’s behavior, language, and vision are all of a kind with Hitler and other dictators. Don’t want to believe history or the media, then take it from Trump himself who recently promised his supporters “to be a dictator on day 1”. Or take it from Trump himself the many, many times he has praised authoritarian leaders around the world including war criminals such as Putin. We almost lost our democracy in the aftermath of the 2020 election. We may not be as lucky if Trump is given another chance. What Mr. Steves is offering here is not a comparison but a warning, if one is willing to listen. Obviously, many are not.
If I was carrying Trumps water me and millions of other people would have taken the country by force. Your fear of those that think our priorities are going in the wrong direction is palatable.
History can definitely teach us a lot, and right now a whole bunch of alarm bells are going off. Thanks for all that you do, Rick. Keep on keeping on!
Mr. Steves, as someone who had family members (great aunts and uncles) murdered in camps during the Holocaust I found your politicizing this horrible tragedy with a partisan modern twist saddening. Shameful.
Trump’s rhetoric is frightening. Rod Schick doesn’t want to admit it and announces his intention to ignore Rick Steves’s warnings and boycott his tours, that’s fine by me. (Note: no relation to commenter Brad Holden; my father’s name was Hochfeld, anglicized when he took American citizenship in 1943.)
