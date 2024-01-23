Reader view: Rick Steves on 1930s Germany — politicizing or good tour guiding? 

Monday, Rod Schick complained in a letter to the editor that I politicized my recent travel talk at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. During that talk, I showed this photograph of a Berlin monument that memorializes the first people Hitler sent to his concentration camps: 96 members of the German parliament (the equivalent of the U.S. House of Representatives) who opposed him.

In 1932, Germany was a democratic republic with a constitution and an elected parliament. It was an election year, and Hitler promised his “lock ‘em up” base (the angry, frightened, racist and lesser-educated of that society, who were bolstered and funded by big corporate interests) that he would enact retribution against his opponents. The Nazi Party had a landslide victory in that election. And soon enough, Hitler became chancellor, created a new security force to stamp out his opposition, and enacted a totalitarian regime.

Each of the 96 slabs on the monument standing in front of Germany’s historic parliament building has the name of a German Pelosi, Romney, Kinzinger or Biden who spoke out against Hitler within a democratic system. And each of them was murdered outright or “locked up” in a concentration camp. Etched into each black slab are their name, political party (not Nazi), birth and death dates, and the location of their murder or the concentration camp they died in.

When we travel, we can learn from history. After standing before those slabs, what else could a good tour guide say, as a proud, freedom-loving American who lives in a land where a wannabe autocrat has essentially the same base, the same “drain the swamp and lock ‘em up” gameplan, and just wants to be our dictator for a day? This year, wearing my “Keep on Travelin’” t-shirt, I’ll be traveling far and wide across the US, from Edmonds to Charlotte, to share the value of travel. And like Rod Schick, a few of my attendees will walk out and vow never to use my guidebooks or take my tours.

— By Rick Steves