Revenue options, historic home designations explored by council committees Tuesday

A robust topic of discussion during Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council Finance Committee meeting was the state of the city’s budget — and options for addressing ongoing financial issues.

The city had a much-smaller-than-anticipated ending fund balance for 2023, which prompted the council to declare a fiscal emergency in October. The challenges are anticipated to continue into 2024 and 2025, and councilmembers are starting to consider a range of options for addressing them.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to have to talk about getting the imbalance corrected between the revenues and expenses. There’s only so much that you can cut,” Council President Vivian Olson said during the finance committee discussion. “We are definitely having to look at revenues, and I know it’s a really difficult and unpopular discussion to have.

“Our expenses as a city have grown and a lot of it is things that are truly essential,” she added.

“I’m really glad that we’re starting to have the revenue discussion,” said Councilmember Susan Paine. “My biggest worry is that we will be hanging on throughout 2024…but if we don’t start looking at 2025 that will be a huge hit on all of our budgets.” Inflation continues to increase, and “we will never be going backward,” she said. “Construction costa are astronomical…and we have other constraints as well.”

Councilmember and Finance Committee Chair Will Chen proposed the idea of a public safety levy — perhaps as soon as this spring — to ensure budget stability for 2025. “In 2024 we’re budgeting $17.5 million for police and $12 million for fire. They provide excellent service but we have to pay for it,” Chen said.

Turley listed three other options for raising money:

– Borrow money from the city’s utility fund, an idea the council considered but rejected during its 2024 budget deliberations.

– Sell councilmanic bonds with a 10-year bond issue, which the council could approve.

– Propose a one-year levy lid lift that would go before voters for approval. Read more about that option from the State Department of Revenue here.

Because the council is also looking into the idea of annexing into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority, Councilmember and Finance Committee member Jenna Nand directed a related question to Mayor Mike Rosen, who sat through all three virtual committee meetings Tuesday. She asked if he had spoken with South County Fire representatives about their willingness to help educate residents about the tax impacts if Edmonds considered annexation into the Regional Fire Authority (RFA). “My conversations with the RFA have been incredibly friendly and transparent and very open,” Rosen said. Noting that the fire authority was involved in helping neighboring jurisdictions when they went through recent annexation votes, the mayor added: “If council decides to advance the RFA…I promise you they will be actively involved.”

Council President Olson pointed out that any further direction on these options — or any other revenue ideas — would need to be discussed by the full council at a later date.

During the Council Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee, Councilmember and Committee Chair Neil Tibbott and Councilmember and committee member Chris Eck approved moving to a future council consent agenda the addition of four buildings on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places.

The listing is an honorary designation denoting “significant association with the history of Edmonds,” Associate Planner Amber Brokenshire told the committee. Once the building is listed, the owner must request and receive a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic Preservation Commission prior to doing any work on the property.

The properties include those at 820 Main St., 820 Maple St., the Beeson House at 116 4th Ave. N., and the Schneider Building at 100 5th Ave. N. Brokenshire explained that the 820 Maple St. property was originally included on register in 2011, but was removed in 2018 when questions were raised about renovation work done on the home that had impacted architectural accuracy. After further review, the commission recommended reinstating the designation.

The committee also received a presentation from Bill Sturgeon of Fitch and Associates regarding a feasibility study the company is performing related to Edmonds fire and emergency services.

The goal, Sturgeon said, is “to come back with options so you (the council) can make informed policy decisions.”

The study will include establishing current and desired performance, a quantitative analysis of data and response times and risk assessment, the efficacy of both annexing into the RFA and starting the city’s own fire department, and the potential for contracting with another provider.

A presentation that includes Fitch and Associates recommendations is likely to come back to the council for review and consideration by April or May, Sturgeon said.

“We base all of our decisions and recommendations off data,” which uses South County Fire records, he added. Fitch is also interviewing stakeholders and will review all fire service agreements and contracts, as well as perform benchmarking based on demographics and community risks.

Among the areas covered: response time, risk asessment, the coverage area, equipment and resources, gaps or deficiencies in the current system. There will also be a cost analysis for different alternatives, including equipment and apparatus, personnel salary and benefits, facilities and infrastructure and any additional costs.

During the Council Parks and Public Works Committee, one of the notable items discussed was the release of an updated City of Edmonds Facility Condition Assessment, which was performed by consultant McKinstry.

Facilities Manager Thom Sullivan explained that McKinstry’s work includes a facility condition index, which focuses on the correction of deficient building systems and those at or near the end of their useful life.

The report contains detailed information for councilmembers to digest, and a full council presentation will be scheduled within the next month, he added.

The bottom line, Sullivan said, is that some of city’s “youngest buildings” are 20 or 25 years old, with the city’s average building age at 55. “We are kind of reaching some critical points” related to maintenance decisions, he added.

— By Teresa Wippel