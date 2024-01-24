Save the date: STEM Showcase returns to Mountlake Terrace HS April 26

The Edmonds School District will host a districtwide STEM Showcase on Friday, April 26 at Mountlake Terrace High School.
The event is not a competition, but a chance for students in grades 4-12 to share and demonstrate their learning in science, technology, engineering and math.
The event will run from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W.
