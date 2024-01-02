Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 1, 2024 7 New Year’s Eve sunset. (Photo by Kizzie Jones) Edmonds Marina at Sunset. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Olympic Mountains on New Year’s Day. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Feeding the ducks near Olympic View Drive. (Photo by Sharon Howard) Getting an early start on the Polar Plunge. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Not sure about this plunging idea. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A walk with Mount Baker in the background. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
